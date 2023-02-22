Lauren and Chris Lane Discuss How Their Dogs Prepared Them for Parenthood and Share Their Pet Must-Haves

We interviewed Lauren and Chris Lane because we think you'll like their picks. Lauren and Chris are paid spokespeople for Hill's Pet Nutrition. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Lauren and Chris Lane have a very busy household these days. They welcomed their son Dutton in June 2021 and their son Baker. Plus, they have two dogs, Chloe and Cooper. Lauren remarked, "It's definitely chaotic over here, but we wouldn't have it any other way." Chris added, "I feel like the two dogs are truly siblings for boys and they're teaching very important lessons."

Cooper and Chloe are integral members of the Lane family, which is why Chris and Lauren teamed up with Hill's Pet Nutrition to raise awareness about the risks for overweight pets. Chris explained, "Chloe, our second dog together, was a little overweight and that can lead to some significant health problems. Like most pet parents, we didn't really know she was overweight, but Hill's has made everything really easy." The Bachelor alum echoed those sentiments, adding "I can tell that Chloe has lost weight and there have been a lot of positive changes."

In an exclusive E! interview, the Lanes shared updates on life with two dogs and two babies in the house, recommended their must-have pet products, and discussed their partnership with Hill's Pet Nutrition.