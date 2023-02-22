Kim Kardashian Asks Late Dad Robert Kardashian Sr. to Visit in a Dream in Heartbreaking Birthday Message

Kim Kardashian is remembering her late dad, Robert Kardashian Sr.
On what would have been his 79th birthday, the Kardashians star shared a moving Instagram message dedicated to her dad.
"Happy Birthday Dad—it's almost getting to the point where I've had to remember you longer than I've known you," Kim wrote Feb. 22 alongside a carousel of family photos of Kim and Robert throughout the years. "Its been 20 years since we've celebrated your birthday here on earth. But I will take it because I had the best dad in the whole wide world and am so lucky I had 22 years with you!"
The SKIMS founder noted that, "There's so much I wanna tell you and show you and so many little humans I wish you knew because God you would love them so much!"
Kim went on to say that she can close her eyes "and hear your voice and remember the funniest little things about you that make me so happy. I'll never ever let that go."
In her heartbreaking conclusion to the post, the 41-year-old added, "I just really miss you and kinda need you right now. Please come to me in a dream soon. I love you so much happy 79th birthday!—Jouge."
Robert—who also shared Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian with ex-wife Kris Jenner—died in September 2003 at age 59 after a short battle with esophageal cancer.
Kim's sister Kylie Jenner showed her support commenting with a slew of white heart and sad eye emojis while longtime pal Paris Hilton also commented with the same teary-eyed emoji.
Kim's birthday post in honor of her dad comes four months after she paid tribute on the 19th anniversary of his death.
"19 years ago my daddy passed away," she wrote on her Instagram Stories in October alongside a handwritten note from Robert. I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read w his left handwriting. I love you so much dad, I can always feel you."