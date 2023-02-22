Kim Kardashian Asks Late Dad Robert Kardashian Sr. to Visit in a Dream in Heartbreaking Birthday Message

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Father

Kim Kardashian is remembering her late dad, Robert Kardashian Sr.

On what would have been his 79th birthday, the Kardashians star shared a moving Instagram message dedicated to her dad.

"Happy Birthday Dad—it's almost getting to the point where I've had to remember you longer than I've known you," Kim wrote Feb. 22 alongside a carousel of family photos of Kim and Robert throughout the years. "Its been 20 years since we've celebrated your birthday here on earth. But I will take it because I had the best dad in the whole wide world and am so lucky I had 22 years with you!"

The SKIMS founder noted that, "There's so much I wanna tell you and show you and so many little humans I wish you knew because God you would love them so much!"

Kim went on to say that she can close her eyes "and hear your voice and remember the funniest little things about you that make me so happy. I'll never ever let that go."