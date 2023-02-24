Why Dierks Bentley Feels Like He Struck Gold With His Family and Career

Watch : Dierks Bentley Reveals Daughters Got Him Into SZA

In the hunt for success, Dierks Bentley knows he struck gold.

More than 20 years after releasing his debut studio album, the country singer is still living out his dreams by making new music and performing at sold-out venues across the country.

Now, as he releases his 10th studio album Gravel & Gold on Feb. 25, the 47-year-old is acknowledging all the treasures he's found along the way.

"If I had to hand somebody an album and say, ‘This is who I am,'" Dierks told E! News in an exclusive interview, "this would be the one."

In several tracks, the "I Hold On" singer—who shares kids Evie, 14, Jordan, 12, and Knox, 9, with wife Cassidy Black—writes about his busy family life in Nashville.

"The song ‘Something Real' is in a lot of ways where I am in my life right now where we got three kids," he explained. "I travel a lot with my son for travel hockey, as does my wife. My other girls are doing a lot of theater and musicals and just growing up and becoming more independent. You're kind of just hanging on for real life."