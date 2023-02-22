Kate Hudson Felt She Failed After Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy Breakups

Watch : Kate Hudson Makes Rare Comments About Ex-Husband Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson faced a bumpy road to get to where she is in her love life.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress recently reflected on the feeling of failure after her breakups with ex-husband Chris Robinson and former fiancé Matt Bellamy.

"As hard as the decisions were in my life and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family with my partners throughout those years—whether it be Chris or Matt—I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships," Kate shared on the Feb. 21 episode of the iHeartMedia podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. "I knew that we'd all be happier."

The Almost Famous star, who shares sons Ryder Robinson, 19, with the Black Crowes frontman and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 11, with Matt, recalled making the choice to end her past relationships with her older kids' dads.

"You either stay in them, wondering what your life would have been like if you wouldn't have left them," she continued, "or I choose to leave. Whatever makeup in my life allows me, that moment to be like, oh no, I'm actually going to choose to not feel constricted in this or unhappy, I had the courage to do."