Kate Hudson Felt She Failed After Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy Breakups

In a new interview, Kate Hudson recalled her past and present feelings about ending past relationships with ex-husband Chris Robinson and ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Kate Hudson faced a bumpy road to get to where she is in her love life.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress recently reflected on the feeling of failure after her breakups with ex-husband Chris Robinson and former fiancé Matt Bellamy.

"As hard as the decisions were in my life and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family with my partners throughout those years—whether it be Chris or Matt—I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships," Kate shared on the Feb. 21 episode of the iHeartMedia podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. "I knew that we'd all be happier."

The Almost Famous star, who shares sons Ryder Robinson, 19, with the Black Crowes frontman and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 11, with Matt, recalled making the choice to end her past relationships with her older kids' dads.

"You either stay in them, wondering what your life would have been like if you wouldn't have left them," she continued, "or I choose to leave. Whatever makeup in my life allows me, that moment to be like, oh no, I'm actually going to choose to not feel constricted in this or unhappy, I had the courage to do."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, who shares daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, said that she is "so grateful" for her family and relationships.

And she's remained close to her exes, particularly Matt, since their 2014 split. "I love him so much," she said. "I'm exactly where we were supposed to be. I think he feels the same way about me."

Kate continued, "However I was raised, whatever environment, whatever dysfunction...it's created a very harmonious family life for me. It's totally unconventional. It doesn't make any sense. It goes against every religious grain in the book and yet, I'm happy and my kids are happy and it feels liberated. I don't feel the failure."

Earlier this month, Kate spoke about her past marriage to Chris on The World's First Podcast. Her ex-husband, she said, "was so important in teaching me what it felt like to be unconditionally loved."

"Chris completely opened that floodgate for me," she added. "No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him and him allowing me to understand what that felt like."

