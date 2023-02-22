Why A$AP Rocky's New Beauty Role With Gucci Is a Perfect Match

A$AP Rocky is feeling extra Gucci with his latest gig.
The Italian luxury brand announced Feb. 22 that the rapper was named as one of the faces of its cult-favorite Gucci Guilty fragrance line. A$AP joins new brand ambassadors Elliot Page and Inventing Anna's Julia Garner, who will all star in an upcoming campaign that a press release notes pays homage to "friendship, self-acceptance and love in all its forms through a story of tenderness, imagination, and curiosity."
And while many celebrities have been tapping into the beauty space in recent years, A$AP's role with Gucci blends together seamlessly. After all, the two go way back with the "Praise the Lord" artist wearing the brand's designs when he first skyrocketed to fame.
Plus, he's been featured in Gucci's ads before like the 2020 "Life of a Rock Star" campaign with Iggy Pop and Tyler, the Creator. And let us not forget A$AP's unforgettable appearance with Rihanna—in which she redefined maternity fashion during her pregnancy with their first child, a baby boy—at Gucci's February 2022 Milan Fashion Week Show.
In fact, A$AP is attending the brand's Milan Fashion Week show again this year to preview its fall/winter 2023 collection on Feb. 24.
It's unclear if Rihanna will be by A$AP's side at the fashion presentation, commanding the room once more with her maternity style, after she recently announced she's expecting their second child. But even if she doesn't take over Milan Fashion Week, she knows how to put on a show.
Just days ago, while celebrating her 35th birthday on Feb. 20, the Fenty Beauty founder sizzled in a plunging white halter dress that showed off her growing baby bump. She paired the white-hot number with a sheer, bow-adorned bra, diamond-embellished heels and a reptilian-embossed trench coat.
And when it comes to her and A$AP's approach to parenting approach, Rihanna recently shared that they are cut from the same cloth.
"We're best friends with a baby," she told British Vogue for its March cover story. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."