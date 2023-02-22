Why A$AP Rocky's New Beauty Role With Gucci Is a Perfect Match

Watch : 5 Reasons Why Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Are Perfect for Each Other

A$AP Rocky is feeling extra Gucci with his latest gig.

The Italian luxury brand announced Feb. 22 that the rapper was named as one of the faces of its cult-favorite Gucci Guilty fragrance line. A$AP joins new brand ambassadors Elliot Page and Inventing Anna's Julia Garner, who will all star in an upcoming campaign that a press release notes pays homage to "friendship, self-acceptance and love in all its forms through a story of tenderness, imagination, and curiosity."

And while many celebrities have been tapping into the beauty space in recent years, A$AP's role with Gucci blends together seamlessly. After all, the two go way back with the "Praise the Lord" artist wearing the brand's designs when he first skyrocketed to fame.

Plus, he's been featured in Gucci's ads before like the 2020 "Life of a Rock Star" campaign with Iggy Pop and Tyler, the Creator. And let us not forget A$AP's unforgettable appearance with Rihanna—in which she redefined maternity fashion during her pregnancy with their first child, a baby boy—at Gucci's February 2022 Milan Fashion Week Show.