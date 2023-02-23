Watch : Jillian Michaels Weighs in on Ozempic, Obesity & No Regrets

Jillian Michaels is getting candid about all things health and wellness, from Ozempic and obesity to how to make working out fun and accessible.

The fitness trainer joined Francesca Amiker on E! Insider Shop With Jillian Michaels to share her expertise on fitness fads and side effects and some inspiration on how to have the best quality of life possible. When it comes to serious surgeries and diet altering drugs, Jillian suggest avoiding them if at all possible.

"These things have serious side effects and what do they do? They take away your appetite," she says.

Instead, Jillian proposes "a host of other crutches," like "a support community, a fitness app, if you have the money, a personal trainer to keep you accountable, a diet coach..." She also suggests counseling instead of all the "hacks" that simply "make you eat less."

"Things like Ozempic are $900 a month," Jillian states. "When we turn to these dramatic things, I'd much rather we explore it mentally first."

"Work with purpose becomes passion, work without purpose feels punishing," she says inspiringly.