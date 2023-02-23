Jillian Michaels Weighs In on Ozempic, Obesity & No Regrets

Jillian Michaels selected the products mentioned in this interview and included in this article. Some of the products shown are from Jillian's own product line. Some of the products shown are from a brand Jillian is paid to promote. If you buy something through links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Jillian Michaels is getting candid about all things health and wellness, from Ozempic and obesity to how to make working out fun and accessible.
The fitness trainer joined Francesca Amiker on E! Insider Shop With Jillian Michaels to share her expertise on fitness fads and side effects and some inspiration on how to have the best quality of life possible. When it comes to serious surgeries and diet altering drugs, Jillian suggest avoiding them if at all possible.
"These things have serious side effects and what do they do? They take away your appetite," she says.
Instead, Jillian proposes "a host of other crutches," like "a support community, a fitness app, if you have the money, a personal trainer to keep you accountable, a diet coach..." She also suggests counseling instead of all the "hacks" that simply "make you eat less."
"Things like Ozempic are $900 a month," Jillian states. "When we turn to these dramatic things, I'd much rather we explore it mentally first."
"Work with purpose becomes passion, work without purpose feels punishing," she says inspiringly.
If that's got you motivated to break a sweat with Jillian, she's helping you turn that dream into reality with some of her expert-approved workout essentials. Jillian shared all the deets on the life-changing, injury-friendly workout machine that she can't live without, The DB Method, and showed us some of the workouts that can be found in her creation, The Fitness App.
Whether you're on the hunt for a pain-relieving workout machine that's easy to use from the comfort of your home, or want to break a sweat with Jillian from the convenience of her app, you're at the right place.
When it comes to her app, Jillian shares the driving question behind its conception— "How do you make fitness and wellness accessible, affordable and as fun as possible?"
The Fitness App, with its customizable workouts, personalized meal plans, advanced and beginner workouts, indoor and outdoor exercises and more, was Jillian's answer. "It's a one stop shop," as she puts it.
Scroll below to shop Jillian-approved, pain-relieving workout machine and download The Fitness App to start your new workout journey with purpose.
The DB Method
As Jillian puts it, The DB Method is an easy-to-use workout machine that alleviates tension from lower body, puts zero pressure on the spine, helps build mobility and is perfect for beginners to use as a means to help their upper body support their lower body while exercising. Jillian herself got involved with the machine after a severe back injury.
You can shop it for yourself while it's on sale!
The Fitness App
From meal planning to customizable workouts, The Fitness App is basically like bringing Jillian into your home for a private workout session. It's your "one stop shop" to all things health, wellness and fitness, and once you download it, you'll be wondering how you ever lived without it.