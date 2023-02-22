House of the Dragon: Here's When the Hit Series Could Return for Season 2

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

Summer 2024 is coming.

Unfortunately, that's the earliest you can expect to see House of the Dragon's second season, according to HBO executive Casey Bloys. The HBO Max content CEO just confirmed to Variety in an interview published Feb. 22 that sometime in 2024 is "a good guess" for the Game of Thrones prequel's season two premiere.

"My philosophy is a good script is No. 1 priority," Bloys remarked. "I am not doing it based on wanting to have one a year, two a year. I want to do it based on the scripts that we're excited about."

Production on season two is currently underway with filming scheduled to begin March 6. And despite several other GoT spinoffs previously being announced at the network—including from author George R.R. Martin—don't count on seeing them anytime soon.

"Remember, to get House of the Dragon following up from Game of Thrones, we developed a lot of shows, shot a pilot, developed a bunch of scripts and we got House of the Dragon," Bloys explained. "To do that again is going to take the same amount of effort. You have to develop a lot of things, try things. You never know what's going to work."

He continued, "It takes a while to get one that hits the mark. I know George feels the same way. You want to do one that everybody's really proud of and excited about."