Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Reunites With Ex Ryan Edwards for Emotional Sit Down About Son Bentley

Maci Bookout McKinney and Ryan Edwards are vowing to put their child first.
In the Feb. 21 episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, the exes reunited to discuss the best way to co-parent their 14-year-old son Bentley.
"I'd just like to be able to—for Maci to be okay with me being able to see him," Ryan told hosts Nessa and Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. "I haven't been able to spend time with him just me in a long time."
The MTV star tearfully added, "I just miss him. There's a lot of times I wasn't there just to see him play ball."
After listening to Ryan's point of view, Maci also began tearing up as she acknowledged his pain.
"I really appreciate the vulnerability and the ownership and maybe where he came up short," she said before talking directly to Ryan. "There's a part of Bentley that is hurting, but he loves you so much and there is only one person that can help that hurt and it's you. He wants a relationship with you more than anything else."
The pair proceeded to apologize to one another for the hurtful things they've said about each other, with Maci acknowledging that she could have treated the father of her oldest child "more like a human being." Maci is also mom to Jayde, 7, and Maverick, 6, with husband Taylor McKinney.
"I would like to try our best to do this co-parenting just between the two of us," she added. "As we feel comfortable and confident, we can bring others into it."
Maci and Ryan first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 when MTV cameras watched the couple become parents for the first time. After the pair broke up in 2010, Teen Mom cameras continued to follow their estranged relationship.
Ryan and his parents Jen and Larry Edwards ultimately left the franchise in 2021 after a heated Teen Mom reunion conversation occurred with Maci and her husband.
Despite any past drama, Maci is hopeful her relationship with Ryan and his family can continue to improve at its own pace.
"With Jen and I, I feel like we're definitely not in the really bad place that we were in a couple of years ago, but I don't think that either of us want to rush it," she said. "There's a lot of crap. There's a lot of stuff we have to stiff through."
Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.