Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Reunites With Ex Ryan Edwards for Emotional Sit Down About Son Bentley

Watch : Maci Bookout on Returning to Teen Mom: Family Reunion

Maci Bookout McKinney and Ryan Edwards are vowing to put their child first.

In the Feb. 21 episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, the exes reunited to discuss the best way to co-parent their 14-year-old son Bentley.

"I'd just like to be able to—for Maci to be okay with me being able to see him," Ryan told hosts Nessa and Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. "I haven't been able to spend time with him just me in a long time."

The MTV star tearfully added, "I just miss him. There's a lot of times I wasn't there just to see him play ball."

After listening to Ryan's point of view, Maci also began tearing up as she acknowledged his pain.

"I really appreciate the vulnerability and the ownership and maybe where he came up short," she said before talking directly to Ryan. "There's a part of Bentley that is hurting, but he loves you so much and there is only one person that can help that hurt and it's you. He wants a relationship with you more than anything else."