You'll Be Surprised By Which Sister Kylie Jenner Says She Has the Least in Common With

Kylie Jenner is keeping it real.

As the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, the 25-year-old knows a thing or two about family dynamics. And she recently revealed which of her sisters—Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, or Kendall Jenner—she has the least in common with.

"Kendall," Kylie told Vanity Fair Italia, translated to English. "Without a doubt Kendall. You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that's how it works with us."

And as for the sister she feels the closest to lately?

"It changes over time. Right now it's Kim," the Kylie Cosmetics founder noted. "Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately."

But that's not to say each of her sisters hasn't taught her valuable lessons over the years.

"Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive," Kylie explained. "Kendall—the importance of friendship and unconditional love, Kourtney—the value of health and the need to not be superficial, Kim—strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may. Kim is really strong, really resilient."