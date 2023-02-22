You'll Be Surprised By Which Sister Kylie Jenner Says She Has the Least in Common With

Kylie Jenner is keeping it real.
As the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, the 25-year-old knows a thing or two about family dynamics. And she recently revealed which of her sisters—Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, or Kendall Jenner—she has the least in common with.
"Kendall," Kylie told Vanity Fair Italia, translated to English. "Without a doubt Kendall. You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that's how it works with us."
And as for the sister she feels the closest to lately?
"It changes over time. Right now it's Kim," the Kylie Cosmetics founder noted. "Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately."
But that's not to say each of her sisters hasn't taught her valuable lessons over the years.
"Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive," Kylie explained. "Kendall—the importance of friendship and unconditional love, Kourtney—the value of health and the need to not be superficial, Kim—strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may. Kim is really strong, really resilient."
As for matriarch Kris Jenner?
"My mother is the strongest woman I know," the Kardashians star said. "From an early age she instilled in us the idea that we could do something great. I don't know how she does it, but she always manages to be perfect, perfect in every moment. As long as I was living at home with her, she was my mom."
Kylie added, "When I left home, she became my best friend. As far as business is concerned, my mother is my bulldog and my protector. I respect her so much."
And Kylie herself is now in the position to be that for her own kids, Stormi, 5, and 1-year-old Aire, who she shares with Travis Scott.
"I am surprised by their personalities," she gushed. "They already know what they want, they are so determined. When I think of them, I get emotional. Sorry. They are so tender and at the same time so strong."