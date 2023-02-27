Zendaya's 2023 SAG Awards Look Has Us Feeling Rosy

When it comes to a red carpet, Zendaya knows how to shake it up.
And the Euphoria star's look for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 was no different. Fresh off her head-turning black and green Versace couture gown at the NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, Zendaya opted for an ensemble that has us blushing. For the occasion, she donned a floor-length strapless soft pink gown and while the bodice was nice and simple, the skirt and train featured show-stopping rose detailing. She rounded the look with a curly bob and dazzling jeweled choker necklace.
(See all the red carpet looks here.)
Zendaya didn't just arrive at the 2023 SAG awards ready to slay on the red carpet. The actress is pulling double duty at the event as both a presenter and a nominee, as she picked up her first nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for season two of Euphoria.
Joining the 26-year-old in the category are Ozark stars Laura Linney and Julia Garner, Jennifer Coolidge for her second foray on The White Lotus and Elizabeth Debicki, who took on Princess Diana for The Crown season five.
The SAG nomination is just the latest accolade Zendaya has nabbed for her heartbreaking performance as Rue Bennett in the hit HBO drama. Earlier this year, she won her first as she nabbed her first Golden Globes which followed her historic Emmys victory in September. (The trophy for Best Actress in a Drama made her the youngest two-time winner and first Black woman to win the category twice.)
During her Emmys acceptance speech, Zendaya praised the Euphoria cast and crew for creating "such a safe space to make this very difficult show." She also shared a moving message to fans who resonate with her character and her difficult journey.
"My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me," she noted. "I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I'm so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her."
And soon, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star may add another trophy to her shelf.
But whether or not Zendaya walks away with The Actor statue at the 2023 SAG Awards, she's still a winner when it comes to style. Keep reading to see all the head-turning red carpet looks.
Tune into the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards live on Netflix's YouTube channel on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.