Zendaya's 2023 SAG Awards Look Has Us Feeling Rosy

Euphoria's Zendaya donned a show-stopping ensemble at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. See the star’s full look.

When it comes to a red carpet, Zendaya knows how to shake it up.

And the Euphoria star's look for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 was no different. Fresh off her head-turning black and green Versace couture gown at the NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, Zendaya opted for an ensemble that has us blushing. For the occasion, she donned a floor-length strapless soft pink gown and while the bodice was nice and simple, the skirt and train featured show-stopping rose detailing. She rounded the look with a curly bob and dazzling jeweled choker necklace.

Zendaya didn't just arrive at the 2023 SAG awards ready to slay on the red carpet. The actress is pulling double duty at the event as both a presenter and a nominee, as she picked up her first nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for season two of Euphoria.

Joining the 26-year-old in the category are Ozark stars Laura Linney and Julia Garner, Jennifer Coolidge for her second foray on The White Lotus and Elizabeth Debicki, who took on Princess Diana for The Crown season five.  

The SAG nomination is just the latest accolade Zendaya has nabbed for her heartbreaking performance as Rue Bennett in the hit HBO drama. Earlier this year, she won her first as she nabbed her first Golden Globes which followed her historic Emmys victory in September. (The trophy for Best Actress in a Drama made her the youngest two-time winner and first Black woman to win the category twice.)

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

During her Emmys acceptance speech, Zendaya praised the Euphoria cast and crew for creating "such a safe space to make this very difficult show." She also shared a moving message to fans who resonate with her character and her difficult journey. 

"My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me," she noted. "I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I'm so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her."

And soon, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star may add another trophy to her shelf.

But whether or not Zendaya walks away with The Actor statue at the 2023 SAG Awards, she's still a winner when it comes to style. Keep reading to see all the head-turning red carpet looks.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Claire Foy

In Prada

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza

In Michael Kors

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Ana de Armas

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Rooney Mara

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Brendan Fraser

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Jessie Buckley

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Michelle Williams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sheila Atim

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Emily Blunt

In Oscar de la Renta

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne

In Saint Laurent 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Julia Garner

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Austin Butler

In Gucci

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Zuhair Murad

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Sabrina Impacciatore

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Niecy Nash-Betts

In Vera Wang

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Caleb McLaughlin

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Laura Linney

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

James Marsden

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beatrice Grannò

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Ke Huy Quan

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Amanda Seyfried

In Prada

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jordan Firstman

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Zendaya

In Valentino

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sally Field

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Li Jun Li

In Fendi

A24
Stephanie Hsu

For her work in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Stephanie nabbed her first individual nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role—an achievement that she couldn't help but gush over.

 

"When I saw the Supporting Actress nominees with me in that Elvis suit up there with THE: Angela [Bassett], Hong [Chau], Kerry [Candon], Jamie [Lee Curtis]… I had to do a double take, triple take, maybe even four," she shared in a statement. "I'm so humbled that it's really me alongside them. Thank you to SAG, to my fellow actors, for seeing me. Thank you for celebrating me. Actors give all our heart and soul, all our brokenness and our magic, each time we step into the shoes of another character. We don't always 'get our flowers.' I hold this nomination today like a big bouquet. Thank you."

 

Universal Pictures
Paul Dano

For his role in The Fabelmans, Paul earned a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. In a statement, the actor reflected on the achievement, noting that he "joined Actors Equity when I was about 10-years old, and SAG around 16."

 

"To be able to say that I am still an actor, which is to say that I get to do something I love, is a gift I have never been more grateful for," he continued. "I am still processing that Steven Spielberg would ask me to play his father. That I got to utter Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner's words. That I got to be a member of this onscreen family, with my Mitzi, Michelle [Williams], my boy, Gabriel [LaBelle], and the rest of our beautiful Fabelman ensemble. To my fellow actors - THANK YOU!" 

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Evan Peters

For his performance as the titular character in DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Evan was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series. In his statement, the actor thanked the organzation, noting that the honor gave him an "incredibly special feeling."

 

"I can't quite express the level of gratitude I feel this morning," he continued. "To be listed alongside my fellow nominees, whose legendary and phenomenal work I've always admired, is beyond an honor. This series was a team effort, and I want to thank the entire cast and crew for their brilliance and unwavering dedication. Thank you to Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Netflix for the opportunity. And a huge congratulations to Niecy [Nash-Betts] on her much deserved nomination!"

Marvel Studios
Angela Bassett

Fresh off her Golden Globes win, the Black-Panther: Wakanda Forever actress gushed over her nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

 

"Thank you to the SAG Awards for this wonderful nomination," she shared in a statement. "I continue to feel the love but this recognition from my industry and peers is really special. I look forward to seeing everyone and celebrating on Feb. 26th!"

Keith Bernstein/Netflix
Elizabeth Debicki

The Crown star earned two nominations for her work in the Netflix series including Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

 

The actress reflected on being nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, sharing in a statement, "It was such a joy and a surprise to wake up to the news of this nomination. I have long been proud to be a member of SAG-AFTRA and have a deep admiration for all they do and what they stand for."

 

She continued, "I am truly delighted to be acknowledged by my fellow actors for the role of Princess Diana in The Crown. Thank you SAG-AFTRA!"

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios
Kerry Condon

For her work in The Banshees of Inisherin, Kerry earned a nomination for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. In her statement, she gushed over the joyous moment and thanked her co-stars.

 

"Becoming a member of SAG so many years ago was an ‘I've made it' moment, so you can only imagine how I feel this morning to be nominated for my work in The Banshees of Inisherin," she said. "To be nominated in a film of Martin's, and alongside Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan is an ‘I am dreaming moment.'"

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Steve Martin

"The only way I can win is if I kill Marty [Short]," the Only Murders in the Building star joked of his co-star amid his nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, adding in his statement, "But if I kill Marty, he'll win." 

20th Century Studios
Barry Keoghan

The Banshees of Inisherin star, who is up for an award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, celebrated his SAG nomination by sharing a statement noting he was "so honored to be nominated for my first SAG award alongside Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon."

 

He continued, "And it's especially sweet to have our ensemble nominated as well. The Banshees of Inisherin is very special to me, I am so grateful for all the love around it. I'm excited to keep adventuring into other characters, pushing myself to the limit on an artistic and human level."

ABC/Temma Hankin
Quinta Brunson

Fresh off her two wins at the 2023 Golden Globes, the Abbott Elementary creator celebrated her SAG nomination by reflecting on the evening before, which also saw a big win for her co-star Tyler James Williams.

 

"Wild 24 hours!" she tweeted Jan. 11. "Golden globes for Abbott, Tyler and myself (thankful), Sag nominations for Abbott (thank you SAG!). The Abbott Hair and Makeup team are nominited for the SGA's and we are so proud of them and last but not least-Abbott Elementary has been renewed for season 3!"

Netflix
Niecy Nash-Betts

After the actress learned she earned a nomination for her work in Netflix's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, she celebrated her happy news by also giving a shoutout to her co-star, Evan Peters.

 

"Wow!!!! Let's go Evan!" she captioned a Jan. 11 Instagram post. "@sagawards THANK YOU! Love my actor community."

A24
Jamie Lee Curtis

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star nabbed two nominations for her role in the comedy-drama including Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, with the actress noting that "TEAMWORK makes the DREAMWORK" in a celebratory Instagram post.

Netflix
Ana de Armas

After the Blonde star earned herself a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Ana noted her response on her Instagram Stories, also revealing the moment she found out: "Wow! Just landed to go back to work on Ballerina and seeing this incredible news! What a great honor @sagawards! Thank you so much!!!!"

 

JoJo Whilden / Netflix
Eddie Redmayne

For his role in The Good Nurse, the star earned a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. In a statement, he gushed about the nomination being "a wonderful thing to be recognized amongst this stunning group of actors."

 

"The Good Nurse was one of those special projects and getting to dance with the brilliant Jessica Chastain under Tobias Lindholm's direction was the stuff that an actor's dreams are made of," Eddie continued. "Armed with the searing words of Kristy Wilson-Cairns and continued support from Netflix, I had the time of my life telling this dark but seemingly vital story."

Courtesy of Apple TV+
Adam Scott

The Severance star earned himself not one but two nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, to which he celebrated with a heartfelt shoutout.

 

"All of us at Severance are so flattered and beyond honored to be nominated for SAG Awards," he captioned a Jan. 11 Instagram post. "THANK YOU to @sagaftra & @sagaftrafound for supporting our show, but also for being our UNION—for protecting us and always being in our corner."

Apple TV
Taron Egerton

After hearing he earned a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, the Black Bird actor shared his reaction on Instagram Stories, writing, "Completely shocked and absolutely overjoyed. I can't wait to slip on another tux with my boy @paulwhausergram. Thank you so much @sagawards. This is a really special one."

Philippe Antonello
Rachel Brosnahan

After earning a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star celebrated the happy news with an Instagram post

 

"What a massive surprise to wake up to this morning," she wrote alongside a cast photo. I'm so lucky. To have been a part of this brilliant show that changed my life with these people I love is beyond…and to have it be continually recognized by a group of our peers is the greatest honor. I bow down to this group of talented ladies. Thank you @sagawards."

Apple TV
Paul Walter Hauser

The Black Bird star, who earned a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, noted in a statement that it was "such an honor to be nominated for a SAG Award."

 

"I would hug and kiss you all, but ya know, COVID. Also, boundaries," he continued. "Shoutout to AppleTV for their support and being tastemakers in film and television. Thank you to Dennis Lehane, whose brilliance got me here. And to Taron Egerton—I am so spoiled by your talent, heart and kindness. We did it, man."

SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX
Christina Applegate

The Dead to Me star, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, shared her joy to the news on Twitter: "Thank you @SAGawards for this nomination today! I have been a proud member of this union since 1975. I've had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile. Much love to my peers and to my sweet Jean Smart and the other incredible ladies I walk beside."

Laura Linney

Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for her work in Ozark, Laura shared her excitement in a statement: "Thrilled to be recognized with my Ozark ensemble. So proud to be a part of this fantastic group—I love being an actor so this nomination means a lot to me."

Eddy Chen/HBO
Zendaya

After earning a SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, the Euphoria star her Instagram Stories: "Oh wow, this is so special."

Beth Dubber/Hulu
Amanda Seyfried

For her performance as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout, Amanda earned a nomination for Outstanding Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie.
 

"Peer recognition is the warmest feeling," she said in a statement. "The thing you never expect but always strive for because it makes you feel a little more like you're seen and home. This is a happy day for me."

Showtime
Ke Huy Quan

Earning nominations for both Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star shared his appreciation for the recognition.
 
"I am so humbled to be recognized by my peers in SAG-AFTRA for this SAG Award nomination alongside my EEAAO family—Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu and our entire ensemble," he said in a statement. "I've loved performing ever since I was just a child and that hasn't changed. I feel very lucky to still be here doing this. Thank you to the Daniels, our producer Jonathan Wang, our entire cast and crew, and A24 for believing in this story. I will carry Waymond with me forever."

A24
Hong Chau

For her performance as Liz in The Whale, Hong received a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. And the actress noted in a statement, she was "so thrilled to be nominated alongside such a talented group of actors."
 

"It means so much to be recognized by your peers, but I'm also especially excited for my colleague, fellow nominee, and friend Brendan Fraser, whose performance continues to inspire me," she continued. "It's such an honor, and I'm so grateful to Darren Aronofsky and the entire cast and crew of The Whale for making this experience so special."

