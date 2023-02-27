Zendaya's 2023 SAG Awards Look Has Us Feeling Rosy

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Zendaya, Austin Butler & More

When it comes to a red carpet, Zendaya knows how to shake it up.

And the Euphoria star's look for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 was no different. Fresh off her head-turning black and green Versace couture gown at the NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, Zendaya opted for an ensemble that has us blushing. For the occasion, she donned a floor-length strapless soft pink gown and while the bodice was nice and simple, the skirt and train featured show-stopping rose detailing. She rounded the look with a curly bob and dazzling jeweled choker necklace.

Zendaya didn't just arrive at the 2023 SAG awards ready to slay on the red carpet. The actress is pulling double duty at the event as both a presenter and a nominee, as she picked up her first nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for season two of Euphoria.

Joining the 26-year-old in the category are Ozark stars Laura Linney and Julia Garner, Jennifer Coolidge for her second foray on The White Lotus and Elizabeth Debicki, who took on Princess Diana for The Crown season five.