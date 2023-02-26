The Most Glamorous Couples at the SAG Awards Will Make Your Heart Melt

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Zendaya, Austin Butler & More

Now, this is a date night worthy of going head over heels for.

With the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet kicking off on Feb. 26 at Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza, there's no denying that Hollywood's hottest couples will turn heads with their fabulous fashion, cute PDA-filled moments and swoon-worthy poses.

Plus, the show itself is expected to be unforgettable with presenters such as Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt, Ashley Park and many others handing out awards And with SAG Award nominees like Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Hong Chau and other A-listers, there's no doubt viewers will be sitting on the edge of their seats to see who goes home with a trophy.

But before celebrities dazzle us at the 2023 awards show, which airs on Netflix's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, we're taking a walk down memory lane and looking back at the most glamorous couples to ever hit the red carpet. Because, after all, there's no harm in having some eye candy ahead of the ceremony!