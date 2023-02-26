The Most Glamorous Couples at the SAG Awards Will Make Your Heart Melt

See all of the fabulous couples to attend the SAG Awards, from darlings Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathé to newly engaged pair Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker.

Now, this is a date night worthy of going head over heels for.

With the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet kicking off on Feb. 26 at Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza, there's no denying that Hollywood's hottest couples will turn heads with their fabulous fashion, cute PDA-filled moments and swoon-worthy poses.

Plus, the show itself is expected to be unforgettable with presenters such as Jessica ChastainEmily BluntAshley Park and many others handing out awards And with SAG Award nominees like Amanda SeyfriedAngela BassettHong Chau and other A-listers, there's no doubt viewers will be sitting on the edge of their seats to see who goes home with a trophy. 

But before celebrities dazzle us at the 2023 awards show, which airs on Netflix's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, we're taking a walk down memory lane and looking back at the most glamorous couples to ever hit the red carpet. Because, after all, there's no harm in having some eye candy ahead of the ceremony!

From darlings Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathé to newly engaged pair Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, keep scrolling to see all of the stylish couples to attend the SAG Awards.

Getty Images; E! Illustration

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Cole Tucker & Vanessa Hudgens

No one does glam quite like Vanessa Hudgens, who stunned in a plunging halter dress in a vibrant baby blue shade. As for Cole? He swapped out his Pirates uniform for a navy suit.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley

The longtime couple turned heads on the red carpet at the 1995 event.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Viola Davis & Julius Tennon

While Julius opted for a classic tuxedo, his wife was a vision in white with her strapless gown that featured a thigh-high slit and floor-length train.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

The Bring It On alum shined bright in a sequined, off-shoulder gown, as she posed with her dapperly-dressed husband Jesse Plemons.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves

Camila Alves lit up the 2014 red carpet with her sunny yellow gown. And her longtime husband looked just as suave in a printed blazer and traditional black slacks

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, turned up the heat at the 2017 ceremony.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Melanie Lynskey & Jason Ritter

Mom and dad's night out! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter turned the 2022 SAG Awards into date night, as they held each other close and showcased their elegant ensembles.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Lauren Morelli & Samira Wiley

The Orange Is The New Black writer and her wife, who said "I do" in 2017, showcased their chic style at the 2020 event.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Ryan Michelle Bathé & Sterling K. Brown

The darling couple was the definition of relationship goals at the 2018 SAG Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

For the 2017 SAG Awards, Chrissy and John were all smiles, as they twinned in sophisticated black outfits.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

The Big Little Lies star channeled a rom-com lead, popping her foot out while posing alongside husband Kieth Urban at the 2018 awards show.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

The two lovebirds flashed their million-dollar smiles for the cameras at the 2019 SAG Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh

The Fuller House star cradled McHugh's baby bump on the red carpet in 2018. A few months later, they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Billy, in April 2018.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Sam Rockwell & Leslie Bibb

Sam and Leslie struck a pose at the 2018 awards show.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Alison Brie & Dave Franco

The pair dressed to the nines, modeling off their sleek red carpet looks in 2019.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas

Dripping in silver and everlasting love, Catherine and Michael looked picture-perfect at the 2020 award ceremony. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine
Steve & Nancy Carell

The Office alum kept his wife Nancy close, as they held hands and posed together at the 2018 event.

John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost

The Avengers: Endgame actress shared an intimate moment with husband Colin Jost just outside the 2020 award ceremony.

