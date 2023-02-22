See Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Meet Jenna Johnson and Val's Baby for the First Time

Watch : Peta Murgatroyd Shares Story of Pregnancy Loss & Resilience

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are dancing with joy at becoming an aunt and uncle!

On Feb. 21, the pregnant Dancing With the Stars pro shared on Instagram sweet photos of their first meeting with baby nephew Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy, whom Maks' brother Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed with wife Jenna Johnson in January.

Peta—who is expecting her second child with Maks—included a pic of herself, her husband and their son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, 6, cradling the fellow DWTS couple's newborn.

"Meeting Baby Rome," she captioned her post. "One of the most special nights for our families. New life, new purpose and new joy!"

The 36-year-old added, "It's been so sweet seeing the both of you @jennajohnson @valentin parent this little angel. We love you all so much XO."

Jenna commented on the sweet post, "Rome loves you so much."

She also reposted a pic of Peta, her son and Rome on her Instagram Stories, writing, "We all cried this night. So much love for this family of mine."

Jenna, 28, also shared more family photos with her son, including a photo of Shai sitting on a couch holding the infant, with Maks and Val standing behind them.