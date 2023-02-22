You'll Be a Sucker for Joe Jonas' BeReal Birthday Tribute to Sophie Turner

Watch : Sophie Turner Shares Glimpse Inside Birth of Baby No. 2

Sophie Turner has all the more reason to treat herself to some cake (without the ocean).

The Staircase actress rang in her 27th birthday on Feb. 21 and to celebrate, her husband Joe Jonas, 33, shared a sweet shoutout to Instagram Stories. Alongside a photo of the two snapped from another social media app, BeReal, the DNCE frontman wrote, "Here's to more nights being real with you @sophiet. Happy Birthday."

While the birthday girl—who shares Willa, 2, and a 7-month-old daughter with the Jonas Brothers singer—didn't share a glimpse at her celebratory day, the shoutout from her husband of four years comes nearly a month after she shared a special dedication to him in honor of his latest achievement. (In late January, Joe and his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a trio).

"After almost 20 years of hard work you boys are so deserving of this," she wrote, in part, in a Jan. 31 Instagram photo of their family at their induction. "I'm so lucky to count you as family. I'm proud of you every day."