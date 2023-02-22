Get $90 Worth of Olaplex For $38 and Save 30% on Peter Thomas Roth, Grande Cosmetics, Murad, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's just something exciting about trying a new skincare product, right? Even if it's just a new bottle of an old favorite, it can feel like a much-needed reset sometimes.
You can save up to 30% on top brands during the Skinstore Anniversary Sale. Hydrate and refresh your under-eye area with the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. Stop a pimple in its tracks with the Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment. Get the eyelashes you've always dreamed of when you add the GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum to your routine. Combat tech neck and sagging with the internet-famous StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus. Skinstore even has a bundle with $90 worth of Olaplex products on sale for just $38.
Here are some standout picks from the sale.
Skinstore Deals
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit (Worth $90.00)
If you already adore Olaplex, you know that this is such a good deal. If you're new to the brand, this bundle is the perfect way to start your journey toward the hair of your dreams.
This set gives you an easy-to-follow regimen that's highly effective for my long hair. Here's the routine that works for me:
- Olaplex No.0 Intensive Bond Builder- I brush my clean, dry hair to make sure there are no tangles. I spray No. 0 all over my hair, making sure each section is saturated with product. I set a timer for ten minutes. I keep this on my hair, without rinsing it out.
- Olaplex Nº.3 Hair Perfector- After leaving No. 0 on my hair for ten minutes, I add No.3 on my hair from roots to ends. If I'm in a rush, I just leave it on for ten minutes and that's enough. However, if I have more time, sometimes I will leave it on for a half hour.
- N°4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo- I put this shampoo on my hair from roots to ends, lathering it up and making sure to massage it into my scalp.
- Olaplex Nº.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner- After shampooing, I put on this conditioner, paying close attention to the ends. I usually leave my conditioner on for about three minutes and shave my legs or something else to pass the time.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Look and feel like you got much more rest than you actually did when you add these revitalizing under-eye gels to your routine. These de-puffing eye patches are incredibly hydrating, formulated with hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and arnica. If you want an extra refreshing experience, keep these in the fridge.
A Skinstore shopper said, "This product is great for people with hollow under eyes - it really plumps up the hollowness and also helps w fine lines and dark circles due to hollowness... almost can look like I got a bit of filler."
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
This oil cleanser is the first step in my skincare routine. If you have oily skin and the idea of an oil cleanser freaks you out, hear me out. To put it simply, like attracts like. Get excess oil off your face by starting your routine with an oil cleanse. Put it on your dry skin and gentle apply in circular motions. Then add the water. This is great to take off makeup and unclog pores, in my experience. Gently taking off makeup is critical to maintaining great skin and combating its oily tendencies. This is such an easy way to take off makeup and I also use it to take off clay masks without scrubbing.
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50
If you are tired of heavy, greasy-feeling sunscreens, switch to a powder. This one gives you sun protection plus a bit of a tint to even out your complexion. There are three shades to choose from. This product is also great to set your makeup and lock it in place. Plus you can reapply it throughout the day, over your makeup, without messing it up.
GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
If you want longer-looking eyelashes, apply this TikTok-famous serum on your skin just like you'd apply eyeliner. You want to get the product on the skin closest to the lash root (not the actual lashes). Let the serum dry for about 1-2 minutes. Keep up with using this consistently to increase the likelihood of results.
A Skinstore shopper reviewed, "Sooo good. Saw on tiktok and thought I would try it, definitely did not disappoint."
Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment
Stop a pimple in its tracks with this spot treatment from Murad. You can use this invisible gel at day or night. You can even use it under makeup without an issue. According to the brand, this blemish gel reduces the appearance of pimples within four hours.
"This gel is fantastic! Gives result immediately and I will recommend anyone that breaks out often or even occasionally to get this spot treatment. Works like Magic! In love with my skin all over again," a Skinstore shopper raved.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
This 3-in-1 cleanser removes makeup, deeply cleanses the skin, and provides nourishment. It's a number one bestseller that leaves your skin feeling supremely soft.
A Skinstore shopper reviewed, "This is the only cleansing balm that doesn't irritate my skin... I've tried SO many cleansing balms of different price points, and this one is the best. My skin feels so clean after, and the little washcloth it comes with lightly exfoliates your face as you wipe the balm/makeup away. Also, some balms irritate my eyes (even fragrance-free ones), but this doesn't leave that film oily residue that sometimes seeps onto your eyes after cleansing. 10/10 will repurchase."
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Masque
Use this mask to hydrate, soothe and refresh your skin— especially if it's in a state of irritation. It's even more refreshing when you keep it in your fridge. It calms my skin when it's red and irritated and it's so helpful if I have sunburn.
A shopper said, "I used this after a long day in the sun. My face was a bit red, even after using sunscreen. Using this calmed and cooled the skin, leaving it soft, feet and fresh."
Another reviewed, "I've been using this product once a week and I am happy with the results. Cleanse. Apply. Leave on for 10 mins, then wash , face looks and feels significantly better."
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus
I only buy this product when it's on sale and I encourage you to shop this deal before it sells out... again. This iconic tightening neck cream just got even better. It's formulated with a Synergistic Brightening Complex and redesigned to accommodate the unique skin of the décolleté, according to the brand. Use this on a regular basis to get tighter, lifted skin with a decrease in lines/wrinkles. This also evens out skin tone.
If you look down at your phone or computer a lot, it accelerates the appearance of lines on the neck. Incorporating this cream into your routine is an absolute necessity.
NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte
The NUDESTIX Nudies are sticks that can be used as blush, bronzer, eye makeup, and lip color. The soft cream balm melts onto the skin to look naturally flushed. Each stick has a brush on the end that you can use to perfectly blend your look. You can twist the brush off to wash it. The easy-to-blend formula is long-wearing and water-resistant.
A shopper said, "Such a great product. This blush is amazing! Beautiful color and leaves a beautiful dewy look." Skinstore has five shades to choose from.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup
The name of this foundation really says it all. This formula truly stays in place for a whole 24 hours. It has buildable coverage so you can customize your look and a matte finish to combat any signs of sweat. This foundation lasts in hot, humid weather without feeling heavy on your skin. There are shades that cater to a wide variety of skin tones, with 55 options to choose from.
And, let's say you already have your go-to foundation that you're not willing to part with. Instead of ditching your favorite foundation, just mix a pump or two of the Estee Lauder Double Wear to the foundation you normally use to increase its staying power without abandoning your signature look.
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye
According to the brand, this quick-fix product temporarily reduces the appearance of fine lines and crow's feet in the eye area.
Shake the tube and apply a thin layer with your fingertips in upward strokes in the eye area and above the brow bone. Keep still for a couple minutes while it sets. Once the product is dry, you're good to go and you can apply makeup—including under-eye concealer.
Pro tip: do not use an oily cleanser or an eye cream before applying this product. Or wait until the eye cream is fully absorbed.
First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA
This is the only body lotion that you need in your life. It's a multi-tasking body lotion with 10% AHA, which exfoliates and moisturizes to banish bumps and hydrate skin. It's basically a hybrid with a chemical exfoliant and moisturizer. Use this to improve skin's texture, calm distressed skin, and strengthen the skin barrier.
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF46
It is so important to wear sunscreen every single day. Even if you are indoors all day long, you are probably logging a lot of screen exposure from your computer, phone or TV, which means blue light exposure. Wearing sunscreen will protect your skin from blue light from loss of firmness, aging, inflammation, and other skin issues. And, of course, sunscreen is essential when you're outdoors to protect your skin.
I recommend the EltaMD UV Clear facial sunscreen because it helps calm and protect sensitive skin types, including those that are prone to acne, rosacea and discoloration. This formula is non-greasy, fragrance-free, oil-free, paraben-free, and noncomedogenic.
Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 SPF35 Renewal Therapy
I am obsessed with this eye cream. It is great to diminish the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. It gives you sun protection with SPF 35 and it doubles as a concealer since it's tinted. Plus, the applicator tip feels cool and refreshing.
A shopper raved, "I was influenced. I usually don't like putting anything under my eyes in the mornings but SPF. I don't like concealer because it was't correcting my issue. Just hiding my dark circles. This does everything and I am in love!!! I feel like I look 10 years younger. It is pricey but worth it!"
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
Instead of using a different moisturizer for your face and your body, just use this one product instead. It's a fast-absorbing moisturizer that instantly delivers an intense dose of hydration that last for the long-term. This is just what your skin needs if you're struggling with distressed skin or eczema. It's formulated with colloidal oatmeal to smooth and soothe irritated skin in addition to relieving rashes and itching.
Just put this on at least twice a day to restore and relieve dry, uncomfortable skin. A shopper raved, "Amazing. Got it during winter months, I used to have dry flaky patches on my skin as well as psoriasis. Thanks to this stuff all of that is history! I will never buy another moisturizer again."
Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift 1 piece
The Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller improves the appearance of skin tone for a more renewed, youthful-looking you.
The device has a rotating head covered with 24 precious tourmaline stones that "temporarily energize, enhance and lift your skin." Using the roller helps improve the tone and texture of your skin, according to the brand. It's suitable for all skin types, it's non-invasive, and it's an anti-aging tool that actually works. You can roll this over your face, neck, décolleté, and quite honestly, the rest of your body if you want to. All you have to do is massage each area for 30-45 seconds a day to start seeing these anti-aging results.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke used this one on the show.
RMS Beauty Living Luminizer
If you're interested in trying a cream formula highlighter, the RMS Beauty Living Luminizer is the best of the best and the first of its kind. It's an award-winning product that creates the ultimate, subtle glow. The color Living Luminizer is the most sheer, subtle shade that will create a "lit from within" glow on any skin tone. If you prefer something more pigmented, the other shades are beautiful as well.
If you want a delicate highlight that's devoid of glitter, sparkles, and grease, this cream delivers that look along with some hydration. Just apply it sparingly with a brush or your fingers at the high points of your face to create a realistic, yet luminous glow. You can add some extra twinkle to your eye area by dabbing a tiny bit at the corner of your eyes. This is one of my favorite glitter-free highlighters to get a natural-looking glow.
