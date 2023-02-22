Kelsea Ballerini's Call Her Daddy Bombshells: Morgan Evans Divorce, Chase Stokes Romance and More

Why Did Kelsea Ballerini Want to End Her Marriage to Morgan Evans?

Ballerini reflected on how she felt she and Evans were on different pages throughout their marriage.

"I slept on the couch the night before the CMAs and I remember I went to rehearsal at the arena and texting him and him being like, 'I'll just see you at the carpet,'" she shared. "There was just such a sense of disconnection. We hadn't seen each other. There was a lack of effort to see each other, I was getting resentful because anytime we did see each other I felt like I was carrying that load.

It was exhausting, she said: "I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched."

As for the moment she knew it was over between them? "I was realizing that I wasn't ready for kids, and that's a fundamental difference," Ballerini said. "And I still don't know if I want kids at all or not. But that was something we had talked about early on and that was something that I was changing on."

And the 37-year-old Aussie was ready to start a family. "He was like, 'I don't want to be an old dad,'" she revealed. "I was like, 'I'm not there yet. And I can't do that to save this and give you something that I'm not ready for, I just can't do that to myself.'"

She decided to tell him that for her 30th birthday, she was going to freeze her eggs. But that news didn't sit well with her, she alleged. "That was when I was, like, there's a fundamental difference here that has happened, that has shifted," Ballerini recalled. "And it's no longer like, 'I don't see this person, I miss this person, I'm alone, I'm lonely.'"