Abbott Elementary Sneak Peek: The School Staff Is Heading on the Road

Watch : Abbott Elementary Sneak Peek: School Staff Hits the Road

The Abbott Elementary teachers are going on a field trip.

In an exclusive clip from the Feb. 22 episode, Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) are psyched about their upcoming trip to the annual Pennsylvania Educators Conference for the Southeast Area, held in nearby Allentown.

"Oh, Allentown, PA?" Janine asks. "You mean the education destination of eastern PA, where teachers come together to swap ideas and knowledge that will help them grow into the greatest educators of all-time?"

Uh, whatever you say, Janine!

"I heard the keynote speech is going to be about individualized educational plans," Janine tells Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) in the teachers' lounge. "Can you stand it?"

Not only can Barbara and Melissa stand it, they don't really care about the conference in the first place.

"The only keynote I plan on listening to is the sweet, sweet hum of the indoor pool filter," Barbara says while high-fiving Melissa, who agrees and says, "I'll know I nailed this conference if it takes me a week to get the chlorine smell out of my hair."