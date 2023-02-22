See Pregnant Rihanna Work It in Plunging White Dress During Birthday Dinner With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, showed off her baby bump in a white mini dress as she celebrated her 35th birthday. Take a look at her night out.

Turn up the lights—because you'll want to see Rihanna's birthday outfit.

The pop superstar, who is pregnant with her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky's second baby, rang in her big 3-5 in style on Feb. 20. Stepping out for a special dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump in a plunging white mini dress paired with a matching see-through bra.

She completed the look with a long black coat, sparkly heels and a furry handbag. As always, the singer shined bright like a diamond while decked out in, well, diamond jewelry—including a chunky chain bracelet and large cocktail ring on her left middle finger.

The birthday celebration comes a week after Rihanna announced her pregnancy during her epic halftime performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. While the singer didn't necessarily scream the news atop of her floating platform at the time, she did let her baby bump—which she debuted in a skin-tight red ensemble—do the talking.

All the Ways Rihanna Hid Her Pregnancy

Rihanna's little one on the way will join her and Rocky's 9-month-old son, whose name they have not publicly revealed.

In fact, the duo have been keen on keeping details about their baby boy close to heart that they waited for more than half a year before sharing the first look at his face. In Rihanna's latest cover story with British Vogue, which was accompanied by the photos of her son, she defended her decision to keep him out of the spotlight. 

Thehollywoodjr/SNEAKYTEAM / BACKGRID

"We get to decide as parents when and how we do that," she said. "Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn't have a say in any of this. We've been protecting him thus far and you don't have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that."

However, that's not to say that Rihanna won't be sharing glimpses of their family life once in a while. "We're best friends with a baby," she told the outlet of her and Rocky. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

Rihanna added of their baby boy's bond with the "LSD" rapper, "Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it's a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father."

Scroll on to see more of Rihanna's pregnancy style.

iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID
Sleepwear Chic

While out in Beverly Hills on April 8, Rihanna rocked a comfy pajama-inspired look, which included a long vintage Azzedine Alaïa blue satin shirt and Alexander Wang cotton shorts. She styled up the outfit with glittery Nike sneakers, a diamond necklace and Balenciaga handbag.

 

BACKGRID
Pretty in Pink Again

The star showcases a playful look while out to dinner in L.A. in April 2022.

SPOT / BACKGRID
Mom, Baby & Baby Daddy

Rihanna appears with partner A$AP Rocky.

Instagram/Backgrid
"Best Pregnancy Style Ever"

Rihanna rocked an Alexander Wang ensemble, Amina Muaddi boots, Coperni sunglasses, and Nikos Koulis and EÉRA jewels for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif, and Kim loved her look.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Shine Bright Like a Diamond

The star sparkled at the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles.

BACKGRID
Night Out

The star showcases her baby bump as she steps out for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram / Rihanna
Feeling Blue

...but in a good way! the pregnant star models a turquoise cutout jumpsuit for Instagram, captioning her post, "Thicc."

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Runway Ready

Rihanna stepped out in her riskiest look yet for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. 

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci
So Chic

Rihanna and her man attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2022. 

BACKGRID
#1 Fan

While grabbing a bite to eat in New York City with A$AP Rocky and her brother Rorrey Fenty, Rihanna looked effortlessly chic in a New York Mets t-shirt, orange bomber jacket, gemstone jeans and strappy black heels. 

Backgrid
Touchdown!

The "Diamonds" singer sported a blue see-through top, head scarf, bomber jacket and jeans combination after the Rams won the Super Bowl. 

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Return

The star showcases her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico halter top and matching pink pants at an event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, less than two weeks after confirming her pregnancy. Her partner A$AP Rocky joined her at the bash.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Stepping Out in Style

Rihanna stepped in chic fashion during a night out on Feb. 9.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Fierce Fashionsta

For her outing in Santa Monica, Calif., the singer wore a crop top paired with a full-length patchwork coat.

Instagram
Jersey Girl

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a jersey with matching orange gloves.

Ab / BACKGRID
Eat Your Heart Out

Rih paired her iconic Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket with a Chicago Bulls jersey and Chrome Hearts pants for dinner at Nobu. 

Diggzy/REX/Shutterstock
All-Black Everything

The mom-to-be slipped into a laced-up black top paired with black leggings for an outing on Feb. 6.

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
Pretty in Pink

For her stunning pregnancy announcement Jan. 31, Rihanna wowed in a vintage Chanel quilted coat paired with gorgeous jewels.

