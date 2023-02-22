See Pregnant Rihanna Work It in Plunging White Dress During Birthday Dinner With A$AP Rocky

Thehollywoodjr/SNEAKYTEAM / BACKGRID

"We get to decide as parents when and how we do that," she said. "Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn't have a say in any of this. We've been protecting him thus far and you don't have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that."

However, that's not to say that Rihanna won't be sharing glimpses of their family life once in a while. "We're best friends with a baby," she told the outlet of her and Rocky. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

Rihanna added of their baby boy's bond with the "LSD" rapper, "Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it's a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father."

