See Pregnant Rihanna Work It in Plunging White Dress During Birthday Dinner With A$AP Rocky

Turn up the lights—because you'll want to see Rihanna's birthday outfit.
The pop superstar, who is pregnant with her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky's second baby, rang in her big 3-5 in style on Feb. 20. Stepping out for a special dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump in a plunging white mini dress paired with a matching see-through bra.
She completed the look with a long black coat, sparkly heels and a furry handbag. As always, the singer shined bright like a diamond while decked out in, well, diamond jewelry—including a chunky chain bracelet and large cocktail ring on her left middle finger.
The birthday celebration comes a week after Rihanna announced her pregnancy during her epic halftime performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. While the singer didn't necessarily scream the news atop of her floating platform at the time, she did let her baby bump—which she debuted in a skin-tight red ensemble—do the talking.
Rihanna's little one on the way will join her and Rocky's 9-month-old son, whose name they have not publicly revealed.
In fact, the duo have been keen on keeping details about their baby boy close to heart that they waited for more than half a year before sharing the first look at his face. In Rihanna's latest cover story with British Vogue, which was accompanied by the photos of her son, she defended her decision to keep him out of the spotlight.
"We get to decide as parents when and how we do that," she said. "Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn't have a say in any of this. We've been protecting him thus far and you don't have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that."
However, that's not to say that Rihanna won't be sharing glimpses of their family life once in a while. "We're best friends with a baby," she told the outlet of her and Rocky. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."
Rihanna added of their baby boy's bond with the "LSD" rapper, "Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it's a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father."
