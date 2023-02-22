Shop the Best Cream Eyeshadow Sticks Starting at $2 to Simplify Your Makeup Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's anything we love, it's a multi-functional, easy-to-use beauty product. Whether you're a makeup expert or have minimal skills when it comes to the craft, you probably feel the same, and you're at the right place. We've rounded up a bunch of our favorite cream and liquid eyeshadow sticks that will give you eye looks that look professionally done.
Whether you're looking for a super affordable, $2 eyeshadow stick that is long-wearing or need eye makeup that won't harm your sensitive or dry eyes, we've got something for everyone in this guide to the best multi-use eyeshadow sticks from e.l.f., Laura Mercier, Twenty Twenty Beauty and more. Shop them below and make your makeup routine a lot less cluttered and a whole lot easier.
Lidstar
With this Glossier shimmering eyeshadow, a little goes a long way. The soft, glistening formula is super easy and seamless to blend, either with your finger or a brush. It comes in eight different shades that don't crease, so you don't have to start with a primer.
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil, Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Pencil
This jumbo eye pencil, eyeshadow and eyeliner pencil from NYX does it all, and it's on sale for just $5. It's available in 17 shades on Amazon, where it has over 58,000 positive reviews. One reviewer shares, "This product goes on silky smooth. It doesn't wear all day and you have to retouch it but I am completely satisfied. This is the first white eyeliner I have found that actually doesn't pull and tug and shows up on my lower water line. I like the look it gives my eyes of being awake. I have tried high-end and drug store brands to no avail. This stick does the trick."
11th Hour Eyeshadow Stick
This eyeshadow and eyeliner stick is waterproof, smudge and crease-proof, and, as its name indicates, wears for up to 11 hours. The sleek eyeshadow stick is easy to use, and is infused with Jojoba Oil & other natural oils to keep your eyelids feeling soft. The formula glides on creamy and dries smoothly. One reviewer raves, "I watched this video on Instagram where the lady was going through her day saying how the eyeshadow didn't crease. Well… I bought it based off that and she wasn't lying… this eyeshadow doesn't crease!!! I have oily kids regardless what primer I use. Formulas of powder and creams alike always crease on me!!! Until now. Because I take my makeup off at night and it looks EXACTLY how it did in the morning when applied. Wow! I'm impressed and buying more colors NOW!!!"
e.l.f., Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
While this is a liquid eyeshadow, it means serious, sparkly business. The e.l.f. shadow is so easy to apply and the glitter literally pops on your eyelids. It's the perfect, easy-to-achieve shimmering eyeshadow look for a night out. Plus, you can snag it from Amazon for just $6.
Visionary Eye Shadow Stick - Sheer Shimmers
If you have sensitive, dry eyes or wear contact lenses, this ophthalmologist developed and tested eyeshadow stick is for you. It'll brighten up your eyes without causing any irritation, thanks to ingredients like castor oil, argan oil, hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E. Hydrating and gentle, you can snag this sheer shimmery eyeshadow in a brilliant gold shade from Twenty Twenty Beauty.
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
This Julep eyeshadow stick s waterproof, and glides on as a cream and transforms into a powdery, airy finish. It comes in several shimmering and matte shades that will help you achieve any eye look you desire. One Amazon reviewer shares, "I am not really a makeup person, but I love this eyeshadow. I have recommended this to multiple friends. It is so easy to use. No brush or large palettes. This stays on all day in the same place. Sometimes it can be a little stubborn coming off, but I'll take the trade off of no creases. I have like 4 or 5 colors and have gotten so many compliments on them."
Sephora Colorful® Waterproof Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Multi-Stick
This Sephora Collection eyeshadow and eyeliner multi-stick has over 243,000 likes on Sephora. It comes in so many shades, both shimmering and matte. The stick formula is long-wearing, lasting up to 12 hours. One reviewer says, "I have similar sticks from more expensive brands, and this one holds up in quality, and value. The colour is beautiful, a little sheer and very neutral… sparkle is great!"
e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick
This e.l.f. shadow stick is on sale for just over $2, and it has a ton of positive reviews. It comes in four different shades, and is totally smudge-proof, which we love. One reviewer shares, "I wanted to try these as they stated they were "no budge". I love these eyeshadow sticks. I bought (3) in total and I love the light touch of color and shimmer to them. They stay on the whole day. I put a dab of primer on my eye lid and put the shadow on and they lasted for 10 hours without touch ups. They also glide on smoothly. I would definitely buy them again."
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow
While this Laura Mercier eyeshadow stick is on the pricier side, it has over 407,000 likes on Sephora, and for good reason. The stick formula comes in so many shade options, and it can be used to line, highlight, and create smoky eye looks. It's also transfer proof and crease-resistant, and the color is so rich.
One reviewer shares, "I absolutely love this eyeshadow. It stays on all day and is very easy to apply! Highly recommend!! I have tried several eyeshadow pencils and this is by far the best one!"