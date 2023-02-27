Emily Blunt’s Floral 2023 SAG Awards Look Would Earn Her Praise From Miranda Priestly

Watch : Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of ALL TIME

Emily Blunt's 2023 SAG Awards arrival was nothing short of groundbreaking.

The actress hit the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif. on Feb. 26, donning a floral dress with red straps elaborately laid out across the Oscar de la Renta gown. She was accompanied by husband John Krasinski, who sported a pinstripe tuxedo.

Emily's dazzling appearance comes as the 40-year-old—who shares daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6, with John—received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in TV Movie or Limited Series for her work in The English.

Her fellow nominees include Jessica Chastain for George & Tammy, Julia Garner for Inventing Anna, Niecy Nash-Betts for DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout. (See the full list of nominees here.)

In addition to being up for an Actor statue at the event, Emily is also set to present.