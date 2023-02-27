Emily Blunt’s Floral 2023 SAG Awards Look Would Earn Her Praise From Miranda Priestly

Emily Blunt took to the 2023 SAG Awards with a stunning look on Feb. 26, where she's nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in TV Movie or Limited Series.

Emily Blunt's 2023 SAG Awards arrival was nothing short of groundbreaking.

The actress hit the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif. on Feb. 26, donning a floral dress with red straps elaborately laid out across the Oscar de la Renta gown. She was accompanied by husband John Krasinski, who sported a pinstripe tuxedo.

Emily's dazzling appearance comes as the 40-year-old—who shares daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6, with John—received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in TV Movie or Limited Series for her work in The English.

Her fellow nominees include Jessica Chastain for George & Tammy, Julia Garner for Inventing Anna, Niecy Nash-Betts for DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout. (See the full list of nominees here.)

In addition to being up for an Actor statue at the event, Emily is also set to present.

photos
Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of All-Time

During her last visit to the SAG Awards, The Devil Wears Prada star accepted the 2019 award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in dystopian thriller A Quiet Place, which John directed and co-starred in.

"I'm so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared," she said in her acceptance speech. "I am going to share this completely with my husband, John, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Calling her husband a "stunning filmmaker," Emily cracked a joke to make the night extra special.

"Thank you for giving me the part," she continued. "You would have been in major trouble if you hadn't. So you didn't really have an option, but thank you."

Keep scrolling to see more stars at the 2023 SAG Awards.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Zendaya

In Valentino

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Hannah Einbinder

In Staud

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Coolidge

In Saint Laurent

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paul Mescal

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Poehler

In Roland Mouret

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Sarah Burns

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taron Egerton

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Cate Blanchett

In Armani Privé

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller

Seth in Fendi 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Jeremy Allen White

In Louis Vuitton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

In Giambattista Valli Couture with De Beers jewelry 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Colin Farrell

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keeley Karsten

In Tarik Ediz 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Kerry Condon

In Louis Vuitton

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Michelle Yeoh

In Schiaparelli Couture with Moussaieff jewelry 

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Claire Foy

In Prada

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Eugene Levy

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza

In Michael Kors

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jackie & Adam Sandler

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Ana de Armas

In Louis Vuitton

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Brendan Fraser

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Jessie Buckley

In Christian Dior Couture with Fernando Jorge jewelry 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jeff Bridges & Susan Geston

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Este Haim

In Louis Vuitton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Polley

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Michelle Williams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sheila Atim

In Christopher John Rogers

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

In Valentino with David Yurman jewelry 

photos
View More Photos From SAG Awards 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
