The Last of Us Fans Won’t Be Able to Unsee This Editing Error

Watch : Nick Offerman Credits Wife Megan Mullally for Iconic Last of Us Cameo

As it turns out, the infected aren't the only ones lurking in the shadows on The Last of Us.

The Feb. 19 episode of the HBO drama found Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) finally tracking down Joel's brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) in Wyoming. Before the emotional brotherly reunion could happen, though, there was another moment during Joel and Ellie's journey that grabbed the attention of a keen-eyed viewer.

During a wide shot of a snowy bridge that must be crossed by Joel and Ellie, a number of mysterious figures were spotted.

"Brilliant episode," a Twitter user wrote in response The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann, "something you might want to fix and reupload though. You can see the film crew in this shot."

Indeed, if you look closely you can see what appear to be multiple crew members slightly obscured by the snow-covered foliage.

The flub is reminiscent of another mistake made by a HBO prestige drama. In 2019, the eighth season of Game of Thrones infamously featured a cameo appearance by a Starbucks coffee cup next to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).