Every Essential You Need to Pack for Your Spring Break Wine Country Vacation

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Spring break is coming up, and if your dream trip involves a wine tasting excursion or visiting a vineyard, we support that.

Since vacationing is all about destressing and unwinding, we're taking out the stress out of packing with this list of all the trendiest, functional essentials you need to pack for your spring break wine country trip. From the perfect crossbody bag from Coach Outlet that's on sale for under $100 to the perfect $33 white sneakers that will go with any outfit, we've rounded up everything you need for the most stylish spring break vineyard trip yet.

Scroll below and get ready for your dreamy wine tasting vacation, with all the right essentials.