Every Essential You Need to Pack for Your Spring Break Wine Country Vacation

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring break is coming up, and if your dream trip involves a wine tasting excursion or visiting a vineyard, we support that.
Since vacationing is all about destressing and unwinding, we're taking out the stress out of packing with this list of all the trendiest, functional essentials you need to pack for your spring break wine country trip. From the perfect crossbody bag from Coach Outlet that's on sale for under $100 to the perfect $33 white sneakers that will go with any outfit, we've rounded up everything you need for the most stylish spring break vineyard trip yet.
Scroll below and get ready for your dreamy wine tasting vacation, with all the right essentials.
The Weekender
This Béis Weekender Tote has over 10,000 positive reviews, one raving, "This thing is so spacious. I fit 7 outfits, one pair of sandals, and 2 flip flops and still have space to put more things in it. If you're thinking about getting it, the answer is yes! You need this bag! I'm so obsessed, I need all the colors lol!" It's the perfect bag to pack everything you need for a trip to wine country.
Mini Jamie Camera Bag
You're going to need a small crossbody that you can carry around with you everywhere. This mini camera bag from Coach Outlet is on sale for just $99, and it'll fit all your essentials and match well with any outfit.
BP. Shirred Puff Sleeve Prairie Dress
This puff sleeve dress is the perfect, idyllic look for a wine tasting vacation. It comes in sizes xx-small to x-large, and one reviewer shares, "Honestly wasn't sure what to expect but it's SO CUTE. So flattering and is double lined so it's not see through!" Its dreamy vibe will definitely match your destination.
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
A light denim jacket that will pair well with any outfit is a must-have on a wine country getaway, and this Levi's trucker jacket from Amazon is on sale for just $31. One reviewer shares, "It fits true to XL, and as someone with broad shoulders I was extremely happy that it fits in a flattering manner."
The Drop Women's Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal
These Amazon The Drop sandals strike the perfect balance between casual and stylish. They're the cute and comfy touch for any vacation look. One reviewer shares, "I bought these sandals for a trip to Greece. I did a lot of walking in them. They were comfy. They have a comfy foam sole. They are also super cute and went well with many of my different outfits."
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit
While you're out and about, you might experience some unwanted oiliness or sweat, especially in the warmer spring weather. This Rare Beauty touch-up kit comes with 100 blotting sheets and a powder-filled puff, plus a mirror. It has everything you need to get a perfectly glowing complexion!
Ready In 5 Set
This beauty kit from alleyoop includes everything you need to achieve a perfect glam that will have you photo-ready throughout all your wine tasting excursions. The travel-friendly set comes with the Multi-Tasker 4-in-1 makeup brush, Pen Pal 4-in-1 touchup pen and 11th Hour cream eyeshadow & liner stick. It's also currently on sale!
Women's Masha Sneakers - A New Day™
These white sneakers with black detailing are comfortable and versatile. They're lightweight, affordable and perfect for any vineyard tours that require a bit of walking. The minimal design makes them easy to pair with anything!
Women's Packable Paper Straw Floppy Hat - Shade & Shore™
This packable floppy hat will keep your face out of the sun, but it's also just a really cute accessory you can add to any outfit. It's only $10 at Target, too!
VEGER Mini Portable Charger for iPhone
This mini portable charger won't take up a lot of space during your wine tasting tours, and it'll keep your phone charged for all those cute pictures you're going to take! Simply plug it into your phone and charge— no wires needed!
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses
These rectangle sunglasses from Amazon are on sale for $14 for a pack of two. Reviewers say they "look expensive" and that the "quality is great for the price." You'll definitely get a lot of wear from them while you're on vacation!
