The Outer Banks Cast Just Picked Their Favorite Couple Ship and the Answer Might Surprise You

Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant tease season three of Outer Banks to Erin Lim on The Rundown.

Watch: Outer Banks Season 3 Cast Picks Their FAVORITE Couple Ship

Not all of these ships are ready to set sail just yet.

Ahead of Outer Banks season three, the Netflix cast weighed in on which romances are their faves: John B. and Sarah (Chase Stoke and Madelyn Cline), JJ and Kie (Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey) or Pope and Cleo (Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant)?

"I gotta go Cleope," Jonathan told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes at the show's premiere Feb. 16. "I guess I'm biased." After all, fans have been holding out hope for a romance between his character Pope and Carlacia's Cleo since her introduction in season two.

He has Madison's support, too: "Peopatra for the win."

While fans have been following John B. and Sarah's relationship since the very beginning in season one, it seems most of the boys on the show are more invested in Drew Starkey's Rafe and Nicholas Cirillo's Barry as a pair.

Drew explained, "That's end game, that's a slow burn. We'll see them play out for sure."

photos
Outer Banks Season 3 Pics

Chase and Rudy, agreed, adding, "Barry and Rafe. Done and done."

 

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Season three of the hit series promises more drama than ever before—including new villains, love interests and even the search for the lost city of El Dorado.

Regardless of which characters you want to see end up together, make sure to fall back in love with the Pogues when Outer Banks returns Feb. 23 on Netflix.

For more of this interview, check out The Rundown on Snapchat.

