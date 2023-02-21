The Outer Banks Cast Just Picked Their Favorite Couple Ship and the Answer Might Surprise You

Watch : Outer Banks Season 3 Cast Picks Their FAVORITE Couple Ship

Not all of these ships are ready to set sail just yet.

Ahead of Outer Banks season three, the Netflix cast weighed in on which romances are their faves: John B. and Sarah (Chase Stoke and Madelyn Cline), JJ and Kie (Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey) or Pope and Cleo (Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant)?

"I gotta go Cleope," Jonathan told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes at the show's premiere Feb. 16. "I guess I'm biased." After all, fans have been holding out hope for a romance between his character Pope and Carlacia's Cleo since her introduction in season two.

He has Madison's support, too: "Peopatra for the win."

While fans have been following John B. and Sarah's relationship since the very beginning in season one, it seems most of the boys on the show are more invested in Drew Starkey's Rafe and Nicholas Cirillo's Barry as a pair.

Drew explained, "That's end game, that's a slow burn. We'll see them play out for sure."