Nick Jonas Shares How Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas Influence Jonas Brothers' Music

What do the Jonas Brothers gotta do to make a hit song? Listen to their wives.
At least, that's what Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas all thought at a FlyOver listening party for their sixth studio album—aptly titled The Album—in Las Vegas on Feb. 18. Speaking exclusively to E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight, the trio shared how Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner often play a part in their band decisions.
"I think all of us definitely share our music with our other halves," Nick said. "They're all better music critics than we are, especially for our own stuff, and have a good sense of what will work."
Case in point? Nick noted, "The last time around on Happiness Begins, I think all of our wives collectively said 'Sucker' is the hit."
Though the brothers initially believed that another song from the 2019 album would make for a better lead single, they ultimately went with "Sucker" on the advice of their wives.
"Of course, they were right," remarked Nick, who tied the knot with Priyanka in 2018 and welcomed daughter Malti in 2022.
In fact, the song was such a smash that its music video—which featured cameos from the Quantico actress, as well as Kevin's longtime love Danielle and Joe's wife Sophie—garnered over 356 million views on YouTube. So, when it came time to decide their first single on The Album, out on May 5, the group turned to their wives once again.
"They all raised their hands and said 'Wings' is probably the first one to put out," Nick recalled. "That's why we're doing that."
Now that the JoBros are also dads, their musical choices have also been influenced by their little ones. In an unanimous answer, all three singers told E! News that their new song "Little Bird" is the perfect lullaby. (Kevin and Danielle share daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, while Joe and Sophie are parents to 2-year-old Willa and a 7-month-old baby girl, whose name has not been revealed.)
And after Kevin noted that babies are "definitely" the best judge for music, Nick added, "We're all girl dads, so it's appropriate there's a song about protecting and loving that little bird."
Watch the video above for more from the Jonas Brothers.