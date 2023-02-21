Austin Butler Responds to Zoey 101 Sequel Movie Casting Rumors

Watch : Austin Butler Says Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent

Austin Butler's invite to the Pacific Coast Academy reunion got lost in the mail.

More than a decade before earning an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in 2022's Elvis, Butler got his first break as PCA heartthrob James Garrett on season four of Disney Channel's Zoey 101 in 2008.

Given the fact that most of the Zoey 101 cast—including Jamie Lynn Spears, who played James' on-again, off-again girlfriend Zoey—are reuniting for the upcoming sequel movie Zoey 102, many fans have been curious as to whether or not they can expect him to be along for the ride. And now the actor is officially weighing in.

"I haven't heard anything about that," the 31-year-old told Variety's Awards Circuit podcast. "I don't know."

Still, Butler—who also appeared on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana and iCarly—doesn't shy away from embracing his roots.

"I'm so grateful for all those stepping tones that I had throughout my career," he said. "Zoey 101 was a big turning point for me, because it was the first time I was ever a series regular on a show, so I got to be part of an entire season."