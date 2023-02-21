Shop the Cutest Inclusively Designed Journals, Planners & Home Decor From Be Rooted

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Crafted by Jasmin Foster, Be Rooted is a stationary and home decor brand that proves just how much representation matters. The brand makes journals, planners, home goods, desk decorations and essentials and more, all of which are beautifully designed with motivational quotes and inclusive graphics that celebrate women of color. And, the reviews on their products are truly moving.
One Be Rooted customer shares, "I brought this for a coworker. She LOVED it! She loved that it was nice to see someone with her skin complexion showcased in such an elegant way. She was even more impressed when I shared it was a black owned business. She plans to purchase more items. I too will also be purchasing more items as well."
Through their inclusive designs, Be Rooted is a space of celebration for women of color and serves as a reminder to embrace your inner self and culture. Scroll below and shop some incredible, empowering Be Rooted essentials.
Guard Your Spirit Lined Spiral Journal
This hardcover spiral journal has sturdy gold wire binding and beautiful, representative artwork. One reviewer shares, "I brought this for a coworker. She LOVED it! She loved that it was nice to see someone with her skin complexion showcased in such an elegant way. She was even more impressed when I shared it was a black owned business. She plans to purchase more items. I too will also be purchasing more items as well."
Explore Morocco Lined Spiral Journal
This 'Explore Morocco' spiral journal is perfect to accompany you on your next trip. Its vibrant colors and thoughtful design are simply stunning. One reviewer shares, "I bought this and the pillow (got 3 of them) with the same design. When I saw this, I literally started crying a little bit because it looked just like me. I've never seen myself on a pillow or a notebook before!! this is real representation. Thank you so much for making this!"
Pop Of Color Undated Daily Planner
This undated daily planner has a priorities list, to-do list, meal planning, water intake tracking and more. It'll fit perfectly in your backpack or tote bag. One reviewer says, "I am in a season of being more organized with life. The goal is to keep track of my daily routines so in this season I can make the necessary changes. This book outlines what's important and allows me to document what I have going on each day."
Gift Set for the Plant Lover - Planter & Journal Set
This planter and journal set is so cute and inspiring. It comes with a pen, beautifully designed notebook and a ceramic planter that reads "Never Stop Growing." It's a great gift idea for the plant-lover in your life, too!
Decorative Painted Wood Tray With Handles
This decorative painted wood tray is the coffee table decor your home was missing. It's beautifully designed and perfect for holding books, magazines, candles and more. One reviewer shares, "The colors are bright! The energy is warm. I will be giving these as gifts."