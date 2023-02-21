Shop the Cutest Inclusively Designed Journals, Planners & Home Decor From Be Rooted

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Crafted by Jasmin Foster, Be Rooted is a stationary and home decor brand that proves just how much representation matters. The brand makes journals, planners, home goods, desk decorations and essentials and more, all of which are beautifully designed with motivational quotes and inclusive graphics that celebrate women of color. And, the reviews on their products are truly moving.

One Be Rooted customer shares, "I brought this for a coworker. She LOVED it! She loved that it was nice to see someone with her skin complexion showcased in such an elegant way. She was even more impressed when I shared it was a black owned business. She plans to purchase more items. I too will also be purchasing more items as well."

Through their inclusive designs, Be Rooted is a space of celebration for women of color and serves as a reminder to embrace your inner self and culture. Scroll below and shop some incredible, empowering Be Rooted essentials.