Why Jeremy Strong Has Succession Fans Thinking Season 4 Will Be the Last

The days of Waystar Royco might be numbered.

Jeremy Strong, who plays eccentric mogul Kendall Roy on HBO's Succession, hinted the show's upcoming fourth season might be its final one—and it sounds like he'd be just fine with that.

In an interview with GQ published Feb. 21, Strong said he envies "that freedom to just shoot yourself out of some different cannons. Sometimes Kendall feels like the same cannon over and over again."

When the time does come to say goodbye to Kendall, Strong admitted, "It will feel like a death, in a way."

Whatever the case, Strong said he's bracing for an uncertain future post-Succession as best he knows how.

"When I was younger, I saw the future in the crosshairs," the Emmy winner revealed. "I don't feel that anymore. There is a feeling of ‘Now what?' that I don't have the answer to."

In the wake of Strong's remarks, Succession fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions.

"I've made my peace with succession ending after season 4," one fan wrote, "any longer and they might do something stupid like introduce the roys' goofy cousin from out of town." Another tweeted, "SUCCESSION SEASON 4 COULD BE THE LAST SEASON???????? this is the worst news ive ever received."