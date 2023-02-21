Why Jeremy Strong Has Succession Fans Thinking Season 4 Will Be the Last

The days of Waystar Royco might be numbered.
Jeremy Strong, who plays eccentric mogul Kendall Roy on HBO's Succession, hinted the show's upcoming fourth season might be its final one—and it sounds like he'd be just fine with that.
In an interview with GQ published Feb. 21, Strong said he envies "that freedom to just shoot yourself out of some different cannons. Sometimes Kendall feels like the same cannon over and over again."
When the time does come to say goodbye to Kendall, Strong admitted, "It will feel like a death, in a way."
Whatever the case, Strong said he's bracing for an uncertain future post-Succession as best he knows how.
"When I was younger, I saw the future in the crosshairs," the Emmy winner revealed. "I don't feel that anymore. There is a feeling of ‘Now what?' that I don't have the answer to."
In the wake of Strong's remarks, Succession fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions.
"I've made my peace with succession ending after season 4," one fan wrote, "any longer and they might do something stupid like introduce the roys' goofy cousin from out of town." Another tweeted, "SUCCESSION SEASON 4 COULD BE THE LAST SEASON???????? this is the worst news ive ever received."
E! News reached out to HBO for a response to Strong's comments and has not heard back.
Strong's ominous words aren't the first time a major Succession star has dropped hints that good things don't—and probably shouldn't—last forever.
"No one's had their contracts renewed," Brian Cox, who plays patriarch Logan Roy, told the U.K.'s Sunday Times last September about a potential fifth season. "Who knows how long it will go on? We don't want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions; that's past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show."
Showtime's Billions, for the record, was renewed for a seventh season in February 2022. Not only that, it was announced Feb. 6 that the show is expanding with four additional iterations: Billions: London, Billions: Miami, Millions and Trillions.
Suffice to say, there probably isn't a Logan Roy spinoff series in our future.
In addition to the remarks made by Strong and Cox, Succession executive producer Georgia Pritchett said that, at the end of season three, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong indicated that a swan song really was being tuned up.
"At this point [Armstrong] is saying only one more [season]," Pritchett told the Sunday Times in June 2021. "But that happens every time. We've got a good end in sight."
The fourth—and potentially final—season of Succession premieres March 26 on HBO.