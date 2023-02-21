Chris Harrison Reveals If He'd Ever Return to The Bachelor

Watch : Chris Harrison Reveals Where He & Kaitlyn Bristowe Stand

Would he accept this rose?

That's the question Chris Harrison is tackling nearly two years after he exited The Bachelor.

"I live by the axiom never say never because in life and business, that comes back to bite you in the butt," he said on the Feb. 20 episode of his podcast The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever. "Would I have that conversation? Yes. I also believe in relationships and in business, take the phone call and you listen and you have that conversation, whether it's uncomfortable or not."

As for if he thinks ABC may be having internal conversations about starting a new journey with him? Well...

"With the advent of this podcast, they've seen the numbers," Harrison claimed to guest co-host Tori Spelling. "They've seen the response in my social media. They're not deaf to all of that. They've seen what's happening, so am I shocked these conversations are happening? No. It would not be a surprise. In fact, I would be shocked if they aren't happening."