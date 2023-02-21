Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Rep Slams Speculation They Plan to Sue Over South Park Episode

Watch : Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Haven't Given Up Their Royal Title

Don't believe everything you read about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Less than a week after South Park poked fun at an unnamed royal couple on an episode titled "Worldwide Privacy Tour," a report surfaced claiming the Duchess of Sussex was "upset and overwhelmed" with the show. A royal commentator further suggested the episode could bring on a lawsuit.

But on Feb. 21, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan slammed any speculation that the couple is considering taking legal action against South Park telling E! News, "It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports."

So, what led some royal watchers to think the show was aimed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

The Feb. 15 episode centered on a "Prince of Canada" and his wife who settle in a fictional Colorado town. At one point, the couple holds signs that read, "We want our privacy" and "stop looking at us."