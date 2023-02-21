Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Rep Slams Speculation They Plan to Sue Over South Park Episode

After South Park poked fun at royalty in an episode titled “Worldwide Privacy Tour,” a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed rumors the couple is planning to sue.

Don't believe everything you read about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Less than a week after South Park poked fun at an unnamed royal couple on an episode titled "Worldwide Privacy Tour," a report surfaced claiming the Duchess of Sussex was "upset and overwhelmed" with the show. A royal commentator further suggested the episode could bring on a lawsuit.

But on Feb. 21, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan slammed any speculation that the couple is considering taking legal action against South Park telling E! News, "It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports." 

So, what led some royal watchers to think the show was aimed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

The Feb. 15 episode centered on a "Prince of Canada" and his wife who settle in a fictional Colorado town. At one point, the couple holds signs that read, "We want our privacy" and "stop looking at us."

The cartoon characters also exhibited similar physical traits to Harry and Meghan, including a prince with red hair and beard. His wife also wore a pink outfit that looked similar to Meghan's 2018 ensemble at Trooping the Colour's event.

South Park, however, continued tradition by beginning the episode with a disclaimer saying all characters are fictional—even if they're based on real people.

Back in 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they were taking a step back as senior members of the royal family.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple said in a January 2020 statement. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

That same year, after spending time in Canada, the couple relocated to Meghan's home state of California where they expressed their hopes for more privacy during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic," Meghan said in March 2021. "We're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect."

Watch South Park's "Worldwide Privacy Tour" episode online now. 

