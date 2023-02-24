Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and More Best Dressed Stars to Ever Hit the SAG Awards Red Carpet

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Zendaya, Austin Butler & More

When it comes to red carpet fashion, SAG Awards guests have it in the bag.

After all, the annual ceremony brings together members of the Screen Actors Guild for a night of glitz and glamour. Seeing how it's usually an opportunity for longtime friends, former co-stars and even a few ex lovers to reunite under one roof and celebrate the best performances in film and television, stars always show up to the event dressed to impress.

Over the years, the award show has seen stunning 'fits from the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and Amy Adams. In fact, last year's red carpet was practically a designer fashion runway—with Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Vanessa Hudgens all serving luxe looks.

With the 2023 SAG Awards just around the corner, you can bet more dramatic gowns and sparkling jewelry pieces are on the way. (Curious about the guest list? Check out all the nominees here.)