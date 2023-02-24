Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and More Best Dressed Stars to Ever Hit the SAG Awards Red Carpet

Ahead of the 2023 SAG Awards, which will be held at Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, take a look back at the most glamorous looks and stunning fashion to ever grace its red carpet.

When it comes to red carpet fashion, SAG Awards guests have it in the bag.

After all, the annual ceremony brings together members of the Screen Actors Guild for a night of glitz and glamour. Seeing how it's usually an opportunity for longtime friends, former co-stars and even a few ex lovers to reunite under one roof and celebrate the best performances in film and television, stars always show up to the event dressed to impress.

Over the years, the award show has seen stunning 'fits from the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and Amy Adams. In fact, last year's red carpet was practically a designer fashion runway—with Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Vanessa Hudgens all serving luxe looks.

With the 2023 SAG Awards just around the corner, you can bet more dramatic gowns and sparkling jewelry pieces are on the way. (Curious about the guest list? Check out all the nominees here.)

But before celebs descend upon the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, keep scrolling to relive the best SAG Awards style moments from past years.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Selena Gomez

The Only Murders In The Building star slayed at the 2022 ceremony in a dramatic Oscar de la Renta gown. 

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Julianna Marguiles

After QMS Medicosmetics and Thrive Causemetics teamed up with makeup artist Rachel Goodwin to perfect The Morning Show star's glam, the actress was ready to wow in 2022 with her vintage Narciso Rodriguez dress. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical alum looked was like a breath of fresh air on the 2022 red carpet in an aqua Atelier Versace dress. She styled the silky number with delicate Chopard jewels and gold stilettos.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Lady Gaga

Clad in Armani, the House Of Gucci star was white-hot at the 2022 event. 

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant star turned her backyard into a full-on runway as she modeled her bright and bold pink gown by Prabal Gurung for the virtual 2021 show.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show star looked effortlessly chic in 2020 wearing a simple, yet striking white slip dress by Dior.

John Shearer/Invision for PEOPLE Magazine/AP Images
Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita's a style icon through and through, and this floral teal Gucci gown from the 2014 awards show is just further proof of that.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

All eyes were on the star when she entered the room in a larger-than-life Schiaparelli gown in 2020.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Danai Gurira

The Black Panther actress was a vision in white at the 2019 show with this angelic Ralph & Russo design. The feathery confection was both fierce and fabulous!

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Halle Berry

The Oscar winner stopped traffic in a vibrant red-orange number at the 2001 ceremony. The jewel-embellished belt and boatneck detail were a chef's kiss.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Eva Longoria

In 2016, the Desperate Housewives alum made heads turn with her risqué Julien Macdonald dress. From the plunging neckline to the intricate beading and lace to the unique green hue, this was a lewk to remember.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Zoë Kravitz

The Big Little Lies star was the definition of glamour in 2020 when she graced the red carpet in a peach-colored Oscar de la Renta gown and white satin gloves.

Larry Busacca/WireImage
Jennifer Garner

All that glitters is gold! The star's shimmery Oscar de la Renta gown shined as bright as the flashing cameras in 2013.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve actress made us say 'Oh!' in 2008 over this larger-than-life design, which was couture version of a Korean hanbok. From the massive hot pink bow to the billowing skirt, this gown was everything and more.

 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Kathryn Newton

The actress made a huge splash on the red carpet in 2020 in her bright and bold orange dress by Valentino.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Margot Robbie

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star oozed with glamour at the 2018 event with her blush-colored Miu Miu gown, which featured an explosion of feathers and jewel embellishments.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Janelle Monáe

The Dirty Computer singer brought high-fashion (and fun) to the 2017 event with her jaw-dropping Chanel gown. What's more? She also rocked a fabulous updo that was adorned with sparkly floral jewel accessories.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Salma Hayek

The Like a Boss actress looked like a ray of sunshine at the 2017 ceremony with her bright yellow Gucci dress, which featured delightful hints of pink.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Laverne Cox

A dress so good it made the actress do a leg pop! The Promising Young Woman star served bawdy at the 2016 ceremony with her burgundy Prabal Gurung design.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star showed off her sweet and daring side in 2017 with a sheer, princess-like gown by Reem Acra. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Constance Wu

The Hustlers actress dazzled from head-to-toe in 2019 with her silver sequins gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Diane Kruger

In 2010, the actress stunned in a mustard-colored Jason Wu gown that featured a dramatically draped shoulder and elegant train.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Julianne Moore

The award-winning star's flawless style speaks for itself, with another hit in 2015 with this emerald-beaded Givenchy gown.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Turner
Melissa McCarthy

The comedian and actress lit up the red carpet in 2019 wearing a shimmery silver gown by Lorane. From the billowing sleeves to the plunging neckline, Melissa was a total knock-out.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Gwendoline Christie

The Game of Thrones star set the red carpet ablaze with her red hot, hot, hot halter dress by Giles at the 2015 ceremony.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi

In 2018, the Black-ish star skipped the typical ballgown dress and opted for something more fun and flirty: a custom Ralph Lauren jumpsuit.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sandra Bullock

Green with envy! The Oscar winner dazzled in 2014 wearing a vibrant emerald green strapless gown by Lanvin.

©Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Mila Kunis

Oh my gorgeous! In 2011, the SAG-nominated actress had a jaw-dropping moment when she wore this electrifying Alexander McQueen gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress never disappoints on the red carpet, and her white-hot Rodarte design in 2013 was no different.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dakota Fanning

The Alienist actress lit up the room in a glitzy sea-foam green gown by Valentino in 2020.

