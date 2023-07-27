Here's Why Everyone's Buying Unsun Cosmetics, Your New Favorite Clean Sunscreen

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The more you learn about Unsun Cosmetics, the more you'll love them. The Black- and female-founded brand came to be in 2016, when founder Katonya Breaux was tired of the lack of "clean, inclusive, and no-residue" sunscreens — especially for women of color.

Instead of remaining frustrated, Katonya created the line she was looking for. The result? Unsun Cosmetics, a vegan, cruelty-free, and reef-safe products, sold in 50% post-consumer recycled packaging. Designed to be as kind to the wearer as their environment, Unsun Cosmetics are made without 1,700 (yes, literally) ingredients commonly found in over-the-counter sunscreens.

On top of that, Katonya made sure that each product is particularly friendly to darker complexions; if customers had the same experience with Unsun that she herself had with previous labels, what would be the point?

Below, shop a few must-haves from the Unsun Cosmetics line, and get ready to (responsibly) soak up the sun. There's plenty of summer left!