Spring 2023's Favorite Fashion Trend is the Denim Maxi Skirt— Shop the Looks We're Loving

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Step aside, micro-mini skirts. Denim maxi skirts are the trend of the season.

The nostalgic style of ankle-length silhouettes has been worn on celebs, street style icons, fashionistas and influencers alike, and we can't get enough of the look. Whether they're worn with knee-high heeled boots, sneakers, platform loafers, heels or knitted sweaters, corset tops, leather jackets and more, maxis are the it-look of the spring. It's versatile, wearable and statement-making— all you have to add are the perfect accessories.

There are tons of cute denim maxi skirts out there, so below, we've rounded up just a few of our favorite styles at different price points. Scroll below and get to shopping!