Spring 2023's Favorite Fashion Trend is the Denim Maxi Skirt— Shop the Looks We're Loving

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Step aside, micro-mini skirts. Denim maxi skirts are the trend of the season.
The nostalgic style of ankle-length silhouettes has been worn on celebs, street style icons, fashionistas and influencers alike, and we can't get enough of the look. Whether they're worn with knee-high heeled boots, sneakers, platform loafers, heels or knitted sweaters, corset tops, leather jackets and more, maxis are the it-look of the spring. It's versatile, wearable and statement-making— all you have to add are the perfect accessories.
There are tons of cute denim maxi skirts out there, so below, we've rounded up just a few of our favorite styles at different price points. Scroll below and get to shopping!
Slit Denim Skirt
This slit denim skirt from Mango has a straight, long design with a flattering slit at the front. Pair the look with bodysuits, sweaters and more, and top your outfit off with a pair of black heeled boots.
BDG Mandi Denim Maxi Skirt
This denim maxi skirt has a cute center slit and a bit of stretch for extra comfort. The ivory color is a cool and casual take on the trend that you can pair with sneakers, loafers and more.
Logo Band Denim Maxi Skirt
This Calvin Klein maxi skirt has the signature logo waistband and a slit at the side. The light blue wash and ankle-length fit make the look super cute and flattering, and so easy to dress up or down!
COLLUSION Seamed Maxi Denim Skirt in Y2K Wash
This dark wash maxi denim skirt has a cute kick slit and flared hem. It's the perfect Y2K-inspired look that you can complete with just about anything.
Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt
For a floor-length denim maxi skirt that you can dress up with heels and any top option, this one from Free People is a great pick that comes in a bunch of different colors. One reviewer shares, "I get so many compliments when I wear this skirt-I love that it's long even for me being 5'10. It runs a bit big so size down if You're between sizes-I'm 143 and a 6 was big. Highly recommend!"
Denim Midi Skirt With Patch Pocket
This denim midi skirt has a slit at the front and patch-detailing pockets. It's a look you can dress down with sneakers and a sweater, or dress up with some heels instead.
Long Denim Skirts for Women
This long denim skirt from Amazon is currently on sale for just $26, and it's a super trendy look that you can wear anywhere. The frayed raw hem gives it an edgier, more casual feel. One reviewer shares, "Super soft denim makes this skirt incredibly comfortable! It is such a versatile item and one I have worn a lot! Absolutely great value for the price."
Plus Mid Blue Wash Split Front Denim Midi Skirt
This mid-blue wash denim skirt will become a wardrobe staple. All that's missing is a basic tee, a bomber jacket and some heeled boots for extra edginess.
Pilcro Front-Slit Denim Skirt
This front-slit denim skirt is simply stunning. Pair the ankle-length skirt with some heels and a corset top for a stylish evening look, or platform loafers and a sweater for something more casual.