Every Time a Superhero Was Recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

When it comes to the Avengers, reassembly is sometimes required.
Iron Man kicked off Phase One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the 31st movie from the superhero studio, marked the beginning of Phase Four when it flew into theaters Feb. 17. But, in addition to launching new eras for the MCU, the Iron Man and Ant-Man franchises also share another rare quality: They both recast major roles.
Given its ever-expanding star-studded roster, Marvel hasn't had to replace many actors throughout its 15-year run. But that doesn't mean it hasn't happened. Kathryn Newton, who makes her debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, isn't the first—or even second—actress to play Cassie Lang, the titular hero's daughter (though she is the only one who gets to sport Stature's superhero suit to fight alongside Paul Rudd). And before Newton, Mark Ruffalo and Josh Brolin also stepped in to take over major roles that were originated by other performers.
Look back on all of the times the MCU assembled a casting change in the Blip of an eye:
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is playing in theaters.