RHONJ Preview: Joe Gorga Slams Luis Ruelas Over Teresa Giudice's Wedding Snub

See Joe Gorga and Luis "Louie" Ruelas go to war in this tense Real Housewives of New Jersey sneak peek after Teresa Giudice didn't invite Melissa Gorga's family to her wedding.

By Brett Malec Feb 21, 2023 8:19 PMTags
TVReality TVCelebrity FamiliesWeddingsThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyBravoTeresa GiudiceMelissa GorgaNBCU
Watch: Teresa Giudice Talks Melissa Gorga Feud & Real Housewives Shake-Up

Teresa Giudice is serving another wedding day diss to brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

In this tense preview of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Feb. 21 episode, Joe confronts his future brother-in-law Luis "Louie" Ruelas for snubbing his relatives while planning the big day.

"I just found out Melissa's family, they're not invited to the wedding," Joe says in the sneak peek, referencing Teresa and Louie's August 2022 nuptials, which he and Melissa skipped. "Everybody's in, but everybody on my side of life? It's f--ked up."

When asked why Melissa's mother and sisters didn't receive invites, Louie credits the decision to "a lot of past bulls--t," hinting at the long-standing feud between the Gorgas and Giudices.

"No matter what happened between Melissa and Teresa, Melissa's family, the way they treated my parents, you gotta give them respect," Joe states. "It's like, 'F--k you! You mean nothing to me!'"

However, Louie also feels slighted. "There are a lot of slap in the faces going on," he replies. "You're not the only one that's feeling like that."

photos
Teresa Giudice's Season 13 Feud With the Gorgas: A Complete Timeline

Louie then cites a 2022 podcast that Joe and Melissa appeared on and talked negatively about Teresa and her four daughters. "I live with your nieces," he tells Joe, "they talk about it in the house."

But the mention of Joe's nieces sends him over the edge. "You don't know s--t, bro," he responds. "You've been here one f--king minute. Just be quiet, alright? You should be embarrassed to even bring that up."

When Louie declares, "I'll sit here and say whatever I want to say to you," Joe explodes with, "Tough guy. F--k you!"

"You're not a man, bro," Joe yells at Louie. "You're a f--king pussy."

And after Louie fires back with, "I'm so above you it's not even funny," Joe replies, "I'm going to break your f--king balls!"

See the heated fight in the preview above. The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Hayden Panettiere's Younger Brother Jansen Panettiere Dead at 28

2

Tom Brady Twins With His and Bridget Moynahan’s Son Jack on Vacation

3

UNLV Football Player Ryan Keeler Dead at 20

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Hayden Panettiere's Younger Brother Jansen Panettiere Dead at 28

2

Tom Brady Twins With His and Bridget Moynahan’s Son Jack on Vacation

3

UNLV Football Player Ryan Keeler Dead at 20

4

Get Your First Look at Love Is Blind Season 4

5

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Spotted Out With Justin & Hailey Bieber