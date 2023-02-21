RHONJ Preview: Joe Gorga Slams Luis Ruelas Over Teresa Giudice's Wedding Snub

Teresa Giudice is serving another wedding day diss to brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
In this tense preview of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Feb. 21 episode, Joe confronts his future brother-in-law Luis "Louie" Ruelas for snubbing his relatives while planning the big day.
"I just found out Melissa's family, they're not invited to the wedding," Joe says in the sneak peek, referencing Teresa and Louie's August 2022 nuptials, which he and Melissa skipped. "Everybody's in, but everybody on my side of life? It's f--ked up."
When asked why Melissa's mother and sisters didn't receive invites, Louie credits the decision to "a lot of past bulls--t," hinting at the long-standing feud between the Gorgas and Giudices.
"No matter what happened between Melissa and Teresa, Melissa's family, the way they treated my parents, you gotta give them respect," Joe states. "It's like, 'F--k you! You mean nothing to me!'"
However, Louie also feels slighted. "There are a lot of slap in the faces going on," he replies. "You're not the only one that's feeling like that."
Louie then cites a 2022 podcast that Joe and Melissa appeared on and talked negatively about Teresa and her four daughters. "I live with your nieces," he tells Joe, "they talk about it in the house."
But the mention of Joe's nieces sends him over the edge. "You don't know s--t, bro," he responds. "You've been here one f--king minute. Just be quiet, alright? You should be embarrassed to even bring that up."
When Louie declares, "I'll sit here and say whatever I want to say to you," Joe explodes with, "Tough guy. F--k you!"
"You're not a man, bro," Joe yells at Louie. "You're a f--king pussy."
And after Louie fires back with, "I'm so above you it's not even funny," Joe replies, "I'm going to break your f--king balls!"
See the heated fight in the preview above. The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
