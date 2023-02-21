RHONJ Preview: Joe Gorga Slams Luis Ruelas Over Teresa Giudice's Wedding Snub

Watch : Teresa Giudice Talks Melissa Gorga Feud & Real Housewives Shake-Up

Teresa Giudice is serving another wedding day diss to brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

In this tense preview of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Feb. 21 episode, Joe confronts his future brother-in-law Luis "Louie" Ruelas for snubbing his relatives while planning the big day.

"I just found out Melissa's family, they're not invited to the wedding," Joe says in the sneak peek, referencing Teresa and Louie's August 2022 nuptials, which he and Melissa skipped. "Everybody's in, but everybody on my side of life? It's f--ked up."

When asked why Melissa's mother and sisters didn't receive invites, Louie credits the decision to "a lot of past bulls--t," hinting at the long-standing feud between the Gorgas and Giudices.

"No matter what happened between Melissa and Teresa, Melissa's family, the way they treated my parents, you gotta give them respect," Joe states. "It's like, 'F--k you! You mean nothing to me!'"

However, Louie also feels slighted. "There are a lot of slap in the faces going on," he replies. "You're not the only one that's feeling like that."