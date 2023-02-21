Jessica and Ashlee Simpson Reunite With Parents Tina and Joe for Rare Family Photo

This Simpson family reunion takes our breath away.
Jessica Simpson posted a rare family photo of herself with sister Ashlee Simpson and parents Tina Simpson and Joe Simpson in honor of Joe's 65th birthday.
"My beautiful family together forevermore," Jessica captioned the Feb. 20 snaps which featured the four posing together. "I am proud of us for all that we have accomplished unconventionally with pure honesty. I love each of you exactly as you are…unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, and endlessly. Happy 65th Birthday Dad!!!"
In addition to the photo with her sister and parents, the "Irresistible" singer shared a picture with husband Eric Johnson and their daughter Max, 10, smiling with the birthday boy.
As she wrote, "Bein' loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life 2/18/2023."
After 35 years of marriage, Tina and Joe split in 2013, an experience that led Jessica to be cautious of who was in her parents' lives.
"I think when your parents are divorced when you're older, it's so bizarre," Jessica shared on Tamron Hall in March 2021. "I wouldn't change that, although I feel like it made it harder for me to accept other people in their lives. I didn't really know what to do with it. I didn't know what was friendship, what wasn't. I didn't know if they still were what they taught me and waited to have sex until they got married."
Prior to Joe's birthday, he and Tina reunited in Aspen over the holidays for a ski trip with their kids and grandkids.
For the occasion, Joe and Tina joined Jessica, Eric, and their kids—Max and Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3—as well as Ashlee and her husband Evan Ross. The "Pieces of Me" singer's kids Bronx, 14—whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz—Jagger, 7 and Ziggy, 2, were also on the vacation.
Jessica captioned a set of photos Dec. 6 featuring a selfie of herself, Tina and Ashlee, "Winter Wonderland."