Black History Month: 7 Favorites From Reisfields New York’s Stunning Design Lab

Throughout this year's Black History Month (aka, Black Heritage Month), we're pointing out Black-founded brands that deserve to be in your home, closet, and beauty rotation throughout February — and far beyond. Right now, I'm turning the spotlight to a must-know home brand: Reisfields New York.
Founded in 2016 by Reis Chester, Reisfields offers "handcrafted and curated pieces" for the home. This includes elegant candles, lightly fragranced incense, ethically-sourced crystals, and more.
Reisfields is also more than just an "artisan line" of goods; in fact, the founder describes the company as a "Black and queer cultural and lifestyle design lab." So when you support Reisfields, you're also giving back to an oft-marginalized community of artists and creators.
Below, I've highlighted a few gift-worthy picks from Reisfields, including an array of candles, two types of incense, and even a crystal worth knowing about. So sit back, set an intention, and let the good vibes flow (to your shopping cart).
Reisfields New York No. 4 Candle
This sumptuous ceramic vessel holds a candle fragranced with palo santo and "vintage green" notes, and adds allure to any tablescape.
Reisfields New York Beauty Botanical Soak
Formulated with a blend of Himalayan Pink and Epsom salts alike, this botanical soak makes each bath a blissful experience.
Reisfields New York No. 7 Candle
The No. 7 candle is Reisfields' signature scent. The brand characterizes it as a "harmonious melody of florals" that's tinged with nostalgia, as well as a "vibrant and aromatic" addition to your candle collection.
Reisfields New York Crystal Intention Set
Each set of dual crystal pillars is intended to help you manifest specific intentions, feelings, and relationships.
Reisfields New York Incense Sticks - Natural
Reisfields states that their incense comes from a line of "sustainably-grown, organic, herbal and resin" bamboo sticks. Each pack contains 12 individual sticks that provide approximately 30 minutes of burn time.
Reisfields New York Incense Sticks - Rose
The rose incense sticks are crafted the same way as the natural set — just lightly fragranced with rose essence for a more floral, less spicy effect.
Reisfields New York No. 5 Candle
Described as an "exquisite dance" of "vanilla-infused bourbon, lemon, and amber," this luxurious candle is a dessert feast for the senses.
