Black History Month: 7 Favorites From Reisfields New York’s Stunning Design Lab

Throughout this year's Black History Month (aka, Black Heritage Month), we're pointing out Black-founded brands that deserve to be in your home, closet, and beauty rotation throughout February — and far beyond. Right now, I'm turning the spotlight to a must-know home brand: Reisfields New York.

Founded in 2016 by Reis Chester, Reisfields offers "handcrafted and curated pieces" for the home. This includes elegant candles, lightly fragranced incense, ethically-sourced crystals, and more.

Reisfields is also more than just an "artisan line" of goods; in fact, the founder describes the company as a "Black and queer cultural and lifestyle design lab." So when you support Reisfields, you're also giving back to an oft-marginalized community of artists and creators.

Below, I've highlighted a few gift-worthy picks from Reisfields, including an array of candles, two types of incense, and even a crystal worth knowing about. So sit back, set an intention, and let the good vibes flow (to your shopping cart).