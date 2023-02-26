Jenna Ortega's Edgy All-Black 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet Look Deserves Two Snaps

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, turned heads with her all-black ensemble for the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26.

Every day should be all about her.
 
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega absolutely slayed the red carpet during the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26, wearing an all-black asymmetrical strapless Versace dress paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry for the occasion. (See every red carpet arrival here).
 
But, of course, there's a chance the red carpet moment won't be the only chance viewers will have to see Jenna's ensemble during the evening, considering the 20-year-old is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in the Netflix series.
 
As for who the actress is up against for the award? Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Jean Smart (Hacks) have also all been nominated in that category.
 
Ahead of the big night, which will air live on Netflix's YouTube channel, Jenna reflected on how she was able to breathe new life into her iconic Addams Family character.

"Someone like Wednesday seems very one tone," she recently told Netflix's Tudum. "But there are a lot of different routes that you could take with someone like her."

As she noted, taking on Wednesday proved to have its rewards.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

"Adding those layers of insecurity or those lived-in qualities that make a teenager a teenager is really interesting," she added. "Especially with a character that we've never gotten the opportunity to know well enough, because she's always been the one-liner, off to the side with a funny punchline. To actually have real frustration and uncertainty was really interesting to play and discover."

However, taking on the game-changing role was about more than just her.

"To give young Latin people someone to relate to on-screen and give them that boost of self-esteem, or relatability and comfort in characters, is so special and so wonderful," she continued. "But [Wednesday is] also for everyone. Everyone should be able to see themselves in anyone."

