Suki Waterhouse Shares Rare Insight Into Romance With Boyfriend Robert Pattinson

Watch : Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut at Dior Show

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are booked and busy, but they're still keeping that spark alive.

In fact, the Daisy Jones and The Six actress, 31, and The Batman star, 36, have been going strong since 2018, which actually comes as a surprise to Suki. As she explained in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."

Indeed, with the "Melrose Meltdown" singer touring and Rob filming around the globe, the couple still makes a big effort to stay connected, not going longer than two months apart. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," Suki told the outlet. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days."

As she continues to make a splash in the acting world and Rob dominates the box office, are they turning to each other for notes? "Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," the Love, Rosie actress said, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."