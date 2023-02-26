SAG Awards 2023 Winners: See the Complete List

Watch : 2023 SAG Awards Ambassadors REVEALED

And The Actor goes to...

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards is finally here and some of the biggest shows and movies—as well as some of the night's honorees, of course—officially earned themselves another trophy during the Feb. 26 ceremony, which aired live on Netflix's YouTube channel.

As far as who led the night's nominations, the dark comedic film, The Banshees of Inisherin and comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once tied for the most nods, with each earning five apiece—including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. In that category, those films faced off against the likes of Babylon, The Fabelmans and Women Talking.

Close behind in the TV realm would be Ozark, with the Netflix drama scoring four nominations including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series—as well as individual nods for Julia Garner, Laura Linney and Jason Bateman. The other fan-favorites also nominated in the ensemble category include Better Call Saul, The Crown, Severance and The White Lotus.