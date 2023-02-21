Don Lemon Returning to CNN After Controversial Nikki Haley Comments

Watch : Don Lemon Clarifies Leaving CNN Remark He Made On-Air

Don Lemon is heading back on air.

The CNN This Morning co-anchor will return to the morning show on Feb. 22, E! News can confirm. The news comes less than a week after he was criticized for comments about politician Nikki Haley.

According to CNN Business, the anchor will undergo "formal training" follow his controversial remarks regarding the former United Nations Ambassador, 51, whom he suggested was not in her prime when referring to comments she had made about elderly career politicians having to prove their mental aptitude before re-election.

"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable," Lemon began on the Feb. 16 episode of CNN This Morning. "I think it's the wrong road to go down. She says people—politicians or something—are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry. When a woman is considered in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

Co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins immediately pushed back on the longtime anchor, giving Lemon an opportunity to clarify his stance. However, he instead doubled down.

"That's not according to me," the 56-year-old continued. "If you Google, 'When is a woman in her prime?' It'll say 20s, 30s and 40s."