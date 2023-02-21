Summer House Star Mya Allen Wore This Surprisingly Affordable Bodysuit With 1,300+ 5-Star Reviews

Channel Mya Allen's Summer House style with this budget-friendly Amazon pick from her confessional interview.

By Marenah Dobin Feb 21, 2023 6:29 PMTags
E! Insider Shop Mya Allen BodysuitBravo

Mya Allen is back on Summer House for a second season. Unfortunately for Mya, that means she has to navigate some drama with Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. Fortunately for the viewers, our TV screens are blessed with some more great fashion. Mya always brings it in the style department and we're taking notes... and screenshots, so we can shop her outfits.

Mya nailed it with her first confessional look of Summer House Season 7: a sleek, one-shoulder bodysuit with a cut-out. And, thankfully, this one is an affordable Amazon find, available for just $25 in 16 colors. Mya isn't the only fan of the look. It has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. We also tracked down Mya's three-piece swim look and sunglasses she wore for the cast beach day during episode two. 

Mya's picks prove that shopping can be fun, fashionable, and affordable. 

Mya Allen's One-Shoulder Bodysuit

Reoria One Shoulder Cutout Front Bodysuit

This flattering bodysuit sculpts without constricting. It has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 16 colors with sizes ranging from small to XXL. It has a double layer of fabric at the chest for additional support and coverage.

A shopper raved, "Love this bodysuit. Will be buying more colors. It's so soft and hugs my body so well. There's a supportive lining layer under that makes not wearing a bra comfortable. It can be dressed down with jeans or up with a skirt or anything else."

Another said, "I have a large chest I sized down and it supports my chest and sucks in my stomach! Can't wait to wear it."

$25
Amazon

Mya Allen's Swimsuit and Sunglasses

Bravo

Yameize Vintage Oversized Sunglasses

Go for a glamorous, yet effortless look with these oversized, square sunglasses. They come in 12 colors and some of them are sold in sets of two.

$12
$11
Amazon

SHEIN 3pack Fluid Pattern Halter Bikini Swimsuit & Bandana

Mya rocked this three-piece swim set for the cast's first beach trip of the summer. You get a printed triangle bikini top, side-tie bottoms, and a matching bandana. There are two colors to choose from. 

$10
SHEIN

If you're looking for more Summer House-inspired shopping, check out these beauty picks from Ciara Miller.

