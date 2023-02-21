Summer House Star Mya Allen Wore This Surprisingly Affordable Bodysuit With 1,300+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Mya Allen is back on Summer House for a second season. Unfortunately for Mya, that means she has to navigate some drama with Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. Fortunately for the viewers, our TV screens are blessed with some more great fashion. Mya always brings it in the style department and we're taking notes... and screenshots, so we can shop her outfits.

Mya nailed it with her first confessional look of Summer House Season 7: a sleek, one-shoulder bodysuit with a cut-out. And, thankfully, this one is an affordable Amazon find, available for just $25 in 16 colors. Mya isn't the only fan of the look. It has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. We also tracked down Mya's three-piece swim look and sunglasses she wore for the cast beach day during episode two.

Mya's picks prove that shopping can be fun, fashionable, and affordable.