Kim Kardashian and North West Team Up With Mariah Carey and Daughter Monroe for Must-See TikTok

This is the ultimate TikTok collab... bible.

North West pulled out all the stops for her latest posts to the video sharing platform, with the 9-year-old teaming up with Monroe Cannon, 11, along with their respective moms Kim Kardashian, 42 and Mariah Carey, 53, in an adorable video.

In the Feb. 20 video, posted to Kim and North's account, North and Monroe danced along as they lip-synched to Mariah's song, "It's a Wrap." At the end, viewers get the cameo of their dreams as the SKIMS founder and "Obsessed" singer sneak into frame while singing into hairbrushes. However, the kids weren't having it as they playfully push their moms out of sight. Mariah donned a white and black jacket with leather leggings and black boots as Kim kept it casual in a black body suit and black sweats.

Kim and North's account captioned the video, which was also posted to Mariah's account, "It's a wrap! But never for us!"

And the collaborations didn't stop there—at least for North and Monroe. In a second TikTok the kids went solo as they wished Rihanna, who turned 35 on Feb. 20, a happy birthday with a cute tribute.