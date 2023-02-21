Kim Kardashian and North West Team Up With Mariah Carey and Daughter Monroe for Must-See TikTok

This is the ultimate TikTok collab... bible.
North West pulled out all the stops for her latest posts to the video sharing platform, with the 9-year-old teaming up with Monroe Cannon, 11, along with their respective moms Kim Kardashian, 42 and Mariah Carey, 53, in an adorable video.
In the Feb. 20 video, posted to Kim and North's account, North and Monroe danced along as they lip-synched to Mariah's song, "It's a Wrap." At the end, viewers get the cameo of their dreams as the SKIMS founder and "Obsessed" singer sneak into frame while singing into hairbrushes. However, the kids weren't having it as they playfully push their moms out of sight. Mariah donned a white and black jacket with leather leggings and black boots as Kim kept it casual in a black body suit and black sweats.
Kim and North's account captioned the video, which was also posted to Mariah's account, "It's a wrap! But never for us!"
And the collaborations didn't stop there—at least for North and Monroe. In a second TikTok the kids went solo as they wished Rihanna, who turned 35 on Feb. 20, a happy birthday with a cute tribute.
Monroe sang along to "Work," wearing a red outfit to mimic what RiRi sported for her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance, while Kim and Kanye West's eldest child dressed up in white to match Rihanna's backup dancers from the show and danced in the background.
"We love you @rihanna," they captioned the video. "Happy Birthday xoxo Roe and North."
It's a wrap! But never for us!
The sweet, sweet TikToks were only the latest from North, who continues to take the platform by storm. The 9-year-old further showed off how much she's keeping on the trends making a video with Kim to the viral sound "Boy's a liar Pt. 2," by Pink Pantheress & Ice Spice Feb. 19.
And North is making a splash for more than just her creative videos. After the Kardashians star posted North's drawing of Ice Spice to her Instagram Stories, the rapper was in her mood—to compliment the young artist.
"That was so cute," Ice Spice exclusively told E! News Feb. 13. "Shoutout to Northie. I love her."