The Bachelor: Zach Shallcross Hosts Virtual Rose Ceremony After Positive COVID Test

It only took six seasons, but Bachelor Nation's main character is no longer immune to the coronavirus.
The Bachelor made history during its Feb. 20 episode as for the first time in its 27 seasons, the franchise held a virtual rose ceremony after Bachelor Zach Shallcross tested positive for COVID-19.
After a week in the Bahamas, the episode started off innocently enough in London with a shopping spree one-on-one date for Gabi. In addition to royal treatment as she tried on dresses and a corgi parade, it also included a trip to the parfumier, where the pair concocted the scent, 'Zabi.'
The next morning, however, the women's group date was thrown a spanner in the works when Kaity received an unexpected date card.
"'Good morning, ladies. I have a great date planned for you all,'" she began. "'Unfortunately, I'm a little under the weather, but I don't want to ruin your time here in London. Go enjoy, and I'll see you soon.'"
That left the cast no choice but to get drunk at a pub and wander the streets amidst the rain. Luckily, they still had a formal evening with Zach to look forward to—that is, until Brooklyn received yet another surprise date card.
"'Ladies, I hope you had an amazing day seeing London,'" she read. "'I wish I could have been there. Unfortunately, I'm still not feeling well enough to join you tonight. I'm so sorry. I really do hope to see you soon.'"
Charity's one-on-one was up next, but—you guessed it—Zach was still sick. Host Jesse Palmer then popped up to deliver the final diagnosis to the ladies.
"Obviously, Zach has been feeling under the weather," he shared. "And unfortunately, I've got some really bad news. He tested positive for COVID today. When Zach got the results, he was absolutely crushed. To lose that type of quality time at this stage of the journey with you all, that is Zach's worst nightmare."
Throughout the episode, Charity, Greer and Mercedes were all seen crying to varying degrees. However, Kaity made the most of Zach's isolation by crafting a souvenir care package to share a special moment with her man through a closed hotel door.
The show eventually implemented its virtual rose ceremony. But not before its first-ever virtual cocktail party, which consisted of the women taking turns on an iPad as they attempted to bond with Zach over the equivalent of a Zoom call.
In the end, Zach said goodbye to Mercedes and Kylee over a screen, robbing them of any potential in-person closure.
But the show must go on. Once cured, Zach and the remaining nine contestants will travel to Budapest, Hungary, for the next leg in their race around the world.