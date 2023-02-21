Butter by Keba: 7 Must-Know Products From the Black-Founded Skincare Brand

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Black History Month is an important period to learn, reflect, and grow, as well as support Black founders and creators at every opportunity. Right now, I'm shining the spotlight on Butter by Keba, line of nourishing, aromatherapeutic products founded in Harlem, New York.
The label's story is as one-of-a-kind as their products: Makeba-Guilan Lloyd (better known as Keba Guilan) was looking for a way to look and feel her best as a New York-based real estate broker. Spurred by an inspirational trip to Egypt in 2006, Keba returned home and "pursued her curiosity and fascination for the fragrance world."
After studying innovative approaches to developing the subtle fragrances she sought from skincare, Keba merged her "idea and passion" to found her namesake line. Butter by Keba delivers "natural, plant-based, pthalate- and paraben-free skin care for all." With light, lovely, and lasting fragrances to boot.
Below, learn more about a few of the must-know Butter by Keba products, and pick up a few to enjoy throughout the year.
Butter by Keba Body Butter Almost Unscented
First things first: Butter by Keba recommends you use this right after getting out of the shower. The line's signature body butter is made with both "nutrient-rich oils" and flower wax, which together function as both "fast-absorbing emollients and a nourishing conditioner." Its formula includes "wonderful skin foods" and "fatty anti-oxidants," which should help deliver "soft, supple elasticity" wherever it's used.
Butter by Keba Ultra Light + Hydrating Body Lotion
This "replenishing and revitalizing" lotion is crafted to nourish the skin without leaving a greasy, heavy feeling. In addition to Keba's blend of "sunflower, rosemary, grape seed and vitamin E oils," the lotion features a "subtle lasting fragrance through the lens of a certified aromatherapist."
Butter by Keba Lavender Cami Perfume Body Oil
This "light, subtle, and soft" body oil is ideal for those who enjoy a relaxing scent that doesn't overpower. It's also made with far more than just lavender; per the brand, it also incorporates the essential oils "chamomile, neroli, mandarin, vetiver, geranium," and topped with "fragrant hints" of freesia and jasmine as well.
Butter by Keba Citruese Aromatic Bath Salt Scrub
Ready to upgrade your bath experience? Butter by Keba's "energizing," "stimulating," and "lightly fragranced" scrub is made from "fine-grade, all-natural Dead sea salts" that "cleanse and exfoliate" the skin. If you walk on the woo-woo side, you might also appreciate that salt is "the great neutralizer" when it comes to bad vibes.
Butter by Keba Men's Body Butter
This unique body butter was designed to help men "restore and nourish" through its signature blend of shea butters, grape seed oils, rice bran oil, and Candelilla wax (this one promotes shine!).
Butter by Keba Love Your Body Care Bundle
This customizable bundle includes three of the line's bestselling products, available in their signature fragrances.
Butter by Keba My Palm Spa Handcare Kit
Described by the brand as "a three step process proven to protect, moisturize and remove the appearance of dry hands and hanging cuticles," the My Palm Spa trio helps maintain your hands throughout the winter (and/or in between manicure sessions).
For more Black Heritage Month shopping, check out this list of beauty brands with Black founders.