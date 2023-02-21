Butter by Keba: 7 Must-Know Products From the Black-Founded Skincare Brand

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Black History Month is an important period to learn, reflect, and grow, as well as support Black founders and creators at every opportunity. Right now, I'm shining the spotlight on Butter by Keba, line of nourishing, aromatherapeutic products founded in Harlem, New York.

The label's story is as one-of-a-kind as their products: Makeba-Guilan Lloyd (better known as Keba Guilan) was looking for a way to look and feel her best as a New York-based real estate broker. Spurred by an inspirational trip to Egypt in 2006, Keba returned home and "pursued her curiosity and fascination for the fragrance world."

After studying innovative approaches to developing the subtle fragrances she sought from skincare, Keba merged her "idea and passion" to found her namesake line. Butter by Keba delivers "natural, plant-based, pthalate- and paraben-free skin care for all." With light, lovely, and lasting fragrances to boot.

Below, learn more about a few of the must-know Butter by Keba products, and pick up a few to enjoy throughout the year.