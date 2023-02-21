Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Share's Update on Starting a Family After Baby Journey Hurdles

Watch : Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Talks Wedding Hurdles

Despite encountering some hurdles, Family Karma's Amrit Kapai is still determined to become a dad.

After the Bravo star and husband Nicholas Kouchoukos recently encountered the harsh reality how much it will cost to start a family as a same-sex couple, they were met with another unfortunate bump in the road to parenthood.

"It's not that I was not expecting those hurdles, but to give you some more context into what was going on in that moment in time, we're in Florida and Florida had just passed the 'Don't Say Gay' bill," the Miami-based lawyer exclusively told E! News. "It literally was signed into law by the governor as we were starting this process a few days before the appointment where we're told that it's gonna cost us $150,00/$170,000 to have a kid [via surrogate]."

But it wasn't the money that discouraged the reality stars.

"That's when I sort of broke down and I told Nicholas, 'Babe, why are we spending all this money and going through all of this stress to bring a kid into this world who is going to have to go to a school where he can't talk about his dads?'" Amrit continued. "That more than anything killed me. The number didn't kill me, we'll make money and we'll make it happen. But bringing a child into this world who's going to be treated second class because he has two dads, that broke my heart into a million pieces and that was really the struggle for me."