Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Share's Update on Starting a Family After Baby Journey Hurdles

Despite encountering some hurdles, Family Karma's Amrit Kapai is still determined to become a dad.
After the Bravo star and husband Nicholas Kouchoukos recently encountered the harsh reality how much it will cost to start a family as a same-sex couple, they were met with another unfortunate bump in the road to parenthood.
"It's not that I was not expecting those hurdles, but to give you some more context into what was going on in that moment in time, we're in Florida and Florida had just passed the 'Don't Say Gay' bill," the Miami-based lawyer exclusively told E! News. "It literally was signed into law by the governor as we were starting this process a few days before the appointment where we're told that it's gonna cost us $150,00/$170,000 to have a kid [via surrogate]."
But it wasn't the money that discouraged the reality stars.
"That's when I sort of broke down and I told Nicholas, 'Babe, why are we spending all this money and going through all of this stress to bring a kid into this world who is going to have to go to a school where he can't talk about his dads?'" Amrit continued. "That more than anything killed me. The number didn't kill me, we'll make money and we'll make it happen. But bringing a child into this world who's going to be treated second class because he has two dads, that broke my heart into a million pieces and that was really the struggle for me."
Despite Florida's recent anti-gay legislation, the couple of over a decade aren't changing their plan to have kids.
"I'm not going to let any politician ruin my dreams of becoming a dad, I can guarantee you that," Amrit stated. "So we're still very much on the on the journey. We haven't ruled out adoption or surrogacy, but we do know that we're in the early stages and it's gonna be a process. It's going to take some time."
Amrit and Nicholas revealed earlier this season their ideal family plan would be to have twins via surrogate, one child with Amrit's sperm and one with Nicholas'.
"The one thing Nicholas and I have known for a long time now is that we both want to be dads," Amrit previously told E! News. "It took us a long time to get to the wedding part of our lives, to get to the being married part of our lives, and we know for sure we don't want to spend that same amount of time waiting for kids."
As for a glimpse at their long-awaited wedding, which took place last year, fans will finally get to see Amrit and Nicholas say "I do" on Family Karma's season three finale this Sunday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
