Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Collection Is Back With New Styles After 500K All-Time Waitlist Signups

The next wave of swimwear is here. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS favorites have returned along with the launch of new styles.

By Marenah Dobin Feb 21, 2023 4:57 PMTags
TVReality TVKim KardashianKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashiansShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionCelebrity ShoppingLikes
SKIMS SwimHarmony Korine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kim Kardashian breaking the internet is nothing new, especially when it comes to her clothing line SKIMS. In March 2022, the brand launched its first swim collection and shoppers couldn't get enough. There were more than one million views on the SKIMS Swim page that month and more than 500K all-time waitlist signups from excited shoppers. 

SKIMS Swim is back, relaunching some favorite styles including the Dipped Tie Bottoms and Plunge Bikini Top. There are ten new swim styles, seven cover-ups, and even some swim accessories. This drop has 25 styles in seven colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. 

SKIMS Swim returns on February 21, 2023, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT. Here are some of the must-have styles from the collection.

read
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Presidents' Day Deals: Save Up to 50% On These 25 Top-Selling Styles

SKIMS Swim

SKIMS Swim Plunge Bikini Top and Swim Mid Waist Bottoms

This plunge top is flattering and supportive thanks to the underband. It perfectly complements the mid-waist bottoms.

$38
Top
$38
Bottom

SKIMS Swim Triangle Top and Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms

A triangle bikini is a classic and no one knows that better than Kim Kardashian.

$38
Top
$36
Bottom

SKIMS Swim High Neck Top and Swim Micro Tanga Bikini Bottoms

Sporty meets chic with this high-neck swim top. Rock with this minimal bikini bottom or one of the other SKIMS swims options.

$48
Top
$36
Bottom

SKIMS Swim Tank Bikini Top and Swim Mid Waist Bottoms

This top is so flattering and supportive. You can even rock it as a crop top when you're away from the pool. It's pictured with the mid-waist bottom, but it goes with so many SKIMS styles.

$48
Top
$38
Bottom

SKIMS Swim Bandeau Bikini Top and Swim Sarong Skirt

Ditch the straps for this bandeau top. Complete the look with this ultra-chic sarong.

$38
Top
$78
Sarong

SKIMS Swim Ruched T-Shirt and Swim Mid Waist Bottoms

Go for a unique look with this fun tie-up top.

$52
Top
$38
Bottom

SKIMS Swim T-Shirt and Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms

Opt for some more sun coverage with this sporty swim shirt.

$52
Top
$36
Bottom

SKIMS Swim Long Sleeve Shrug

Step up your swim style with this long-sleeve option. This one can also double as a crop top when you're away from the pool.

$54
SKIMS

SKIMS Swim Scoop Neck One Piece

This one-piece is the elevated version of a classic. It has a deep scoop neck and back, medium coverage at the bottom and fully adjustable straps to customize your fit.

 

$88
SKIMS

SKIMS Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece

Zip this suit up for your active days, or unzip it a bit to switch up your look.

$92
SKIMS

SKIMS Swim Lace up Monokini

Stand out with this lace-up monokini

$88
SKIMS

SKIMS Mesh Long Tank Dress

Become the moment when you rock this mesh maxi dress over your favorite swimsuit.

$88
SKIMS

SKIMS Mesh Long Sleeve Ruched Dress

Bring your style A-game with this mesh mini-dress cover-up

$88
SKIMS

SKIMS Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top and Cover up Cargo Pant

Yes, you can wear cargos with your swimwear. SKIMS makes it easy with this perfect pairing.

$36
Top
$78
Pants

SKIMS Molded Sandal

Keep your feet cool with these super comfortable molded sandals from SKIMS.

$68
SKIMS

SKIMS Terry Towel

And, of course, you can't forget about the towel. If you're gonna go all out with your SKIMS swim look, this towel is the perfect finishing touch.

$48
SKIMS

SKIMS Claw Clip

Keep your hair out of the water with one of these SKIMS claw clips.

$24
SKIMS

Want to do some more Kardashian-inspired shopping? Khloe Kardashian collaborated with Kris Jenner on Good American's latest collection.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!