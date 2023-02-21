Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Collection Is Back With New Styles After 500K All-Time Waitlist Signups

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kim Kardashian breaking the internet is nothing new, especially when it comes to her clothing line SKIMS. In March 2022, the brand launched its first swim collection and shoppers couldn't get enough. There were more than one million views on the SKIMS Swim page that month and more than 500K all-time waitlist signups from excited shoppers.

SKIMS Swim is back, relaunching some favorite styles including the Dipped Tie Bottoms and Plunge Bikini Top. There are ten new swim styles, seven cover-ups, and even some swim accessories. This drop has 25 styles in seven colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

SKIMS Swim returns on February 21, 2023, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT. Here are some of the must-have styles from the collection.