Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Collection Is Back With New Styles After 500K All-Time Waitlist Signups

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kim Kardashian breaking the internet is nothing new, especially when it comes to her clothing line SKIMS. In March 2022, the brand launched its first swim collection and shoppers couldn't get enough. There were more than one million views on the SKIMS Swim page that month and more than 500K all-time waitlist signups from excited shoppers.
SKIMS Swim is back, relaunching some favorite styles including the Dipped Tie Bottoms and Plunge Bikini Top. There are ten new swim styles, seven cover-ups, and even some swim accessories. This drop has 25 styles in seven colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.
SKIMS Swim returns on February 21, 2023, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT. Here are some of the must-have styles from the collection.
SKIMS Swim Plunge Bikini Top and Swim Mid Waist Bottoms
This plunge top is flattering and supportive thanks to the underband. It perfectly complements the mid-waist bottoms.
SKIMS Swim High Neck Top and Swim Micro Tanga Bikini Bottoms
Sporty meets chic with this high-neck swim top. Rock with this minimal bikini bottom or one of the other SKIMS swims options.
SKIMS Swim Tank Bikini Top and Swim Mid Waist Bottoms
This top is so flattering and supportive. You can even rock it as a crop top when you're away from the pool. It's pictured with the mid-waist bottom, but it goes with so many SKIMS styles.
SKIMS Swim Bandeau Bikini Top and Swim Sarong Skirt
Ditch the straps for this bandeau top. Complete the look with this ultra-chic sarong.
SKIMS Swim Ruched T-Shirt and Swim Mid Waist Bottoms
Go for a unique look with this fun tie-up top.
SKIMS Swim T-Shirt and Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms
Opt for some more sun coverage with this sporty swim shirt.
SKIMS Swim Long Sleeve Shrug
Step up your swim style with this long-sleeve option. This one can also double as a crop top when you're away from the pool.
SKIMS Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
This one-piece is the elevated version of a classic. It has a deep scoop neck and back, medium coverage at the bottom and fully adjustable straps to customize your fit.
SKIMS Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece
Zip this suit up for your active days, or unzip it a bit to switch up your look.
SKIMS Swim Lace up Monokini
Stand out with this lace-up monokini.
SKIMS Mesh Long Tank Dress
Become the moment when you rock this mesh maxi dress over your favorite swimsuit.
SKIMS Mesh Long Sleeve Ruched Dress
Bring your style A-game with this mesh mini-dress cover-up.
SKIMS Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top and Cover up Cargo Pant
Yes, you can wear cargos with your swimwear. SKIMS makes it easy with this perfect pairing.
SKIMS Terry Towel
And, of course, you can't forget about the towel. If you're gonna go all out with your SKIMS swim look, this towel is the perfect finishing touch.
SKIMS Claw Clip
Keep your hair out of the water with one of these SKIMS claw clips.
