15 Sephora Makeup Finds That Are Easy Enough to Use With Your Fingers

Growing up, I would sit by my mom as she put on her makeup, carefully studying the techniques she used to seamlessly blend her eyeshadow and fill out her eyebrows. I've watched endless YouTube videos and TikToks from beauty influencers, memorizing their tips and tricks for mastering the art of applying eyeliner and contour, for matching shades to your skin tone, for understanding which looks work best for your face shape— and so on and so forth. And yet, the struggle remains ever-so-real each and every day I try to put on makeup.

I've bought more brushes and beauty products than I would care to admit, all in hopes of trying to find a magical item that would make applying makeup easier. But at some point, I started simplifying my beauty routine, finding products that I could easily apply and blend with my fingertips, or came with applicators that took out extra steps.

This simplification of my beauty routine may have been in part from wanting to avoid the hassle of washing my makeup brushes, as well as giving up on trying to replicate complicated makeup techniques that take years of practice. But regardless, as Cassie Howard said in Euphoria, "You guys can all judge me if you want, but I have never, ever been happier."

If you can relate to my makeup struggles, I've got you, bestie. Whether you're going for a natural, glowing everyday look or girls-night-out-esque full glam, these products are sure to give you that "wow!" factor, so you're looking and feeling your best from day to night.