Kelly Osbourne Shares Honest Message on Returning to Work After Giving Birth to Her Son

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Says She's "Not Ready" To Share Baby With the World

Kelly Osbourne is getting candid about what it was like for her to return to work after welcoming her baby boy.

"I have a new found respect for working mothers," the reality star, 38, wrote on Instagram Feb. 19. "I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done. This day can't go by quick enough for me. I can't want to have him back in my arms."

When a commenter recalled crying after returning to work for the first time since becoming a parent, Kelly could relate.

"Omg I did the same," she replied, "I cried so hard."

And Kelly suggested she's still navigating this new chapter. "#Day2 I could not leave him again," she wrote on Instagram Stories Feb. 20, "so it's #BringYourBabyToWorkDay."

The Fashion Police alum's note comes more than a month after her mom Sharon Osbourne confirmed on her U.K. show The Talk that Kelly and boyfriend Sid Wilson had welcomed their first child, Sidney, together.