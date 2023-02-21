72 Presidents' Day Sales You Can Still Shop Today: Kate Spade, SKIMS, Nordstrom Rack, Tarte, and More

Presidents' Day 2023 is over, but you can still get deals from your favorite brands, including Good American, NIke, Sephora, Casper, and Athleta.

By Marenah Dobin Feb 21, 2023 3:14 PMTags
There were so many great deals to shop throughout Presidents' Day Weekend. If you missed out on the great sales and deals or if you just want to do more shopping, you're in luck because there are some sales happening today.  There have been some unbelievable discounts on beauty products, fashion, home essentials, and wellness products.

Take up to 85% off Nordstrom Rack clearance styles. Save up to 75% on handbags, shoes, and accessories from Kate Spade. Get discounts on top-selling styles from Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS. Shop lululemon finds starting at $9. Take 80% off Steve Madden over-the-knee boots, loafers, sandals, and more shoes.

Calling all shoppers, here's your last chance to get these deals!

Get 2 Bottles of Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops for the Price of 1

Post-Presidents' Day Deals

Aerie

Buy 1 get 1 free all bikini tops and bottoms. Save 30-50% on leggings and tops.

Adidas

Use the promo code SCORE to save 30% on full-price styles and up to 65% off sale items.

Alo Yoga

Don't miss these 40% off deals on hundreds of styles from Alo Yoga.

Amazon

Amazon has deals across all categories. You can save 85% on electronics, clothes, beauty products, home essentials, kids toys, and more. 

ASOS

Save 50% on ASOS top-sellers.

Athleta

Get up to 75% off sale styles.

Away

Save 40% on select bags and travel necessities.

Banana Republic

Save 40% on select styles from Banana Republic.

Bare Necessities

Save 40% on bras, underwear, loungewear, lingerie, and swim from Bare Necessities

BaubleBar

Save 80% on rings, earrings, necklaces, hair accessories, and more at BaubleBar.

Beachwaver

Save on the neon collection and get 50% off the leave-in conditioning detangler.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones

You'll be obsessed with these top-rated Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones. They are noise-cancelling, wireless headphones that are incredibly comfortable to wear. And, of course, they are Bose, which means they deliver an incredibly clear sound.

 
$329
$279
QVC

Calpak

Save 30% on Calpak luggage, bags, accessories, and organizers. 

Casper

Save 20% on Casper mattresses.

Coach

Save 50% on select Coach styles.

Coach Outlet

Save 70% on Coach bags, shoes, accessories, clothes, jewelry and more. 

Cocoon by Sealy

Save 35% on chill mattresses and get free pillows and sheets from Cocoon by Sealy.

Commando

Don't miss these discounts on Commando sale styles.

Cupshe

Save 75% on dresses, swimwear, sweaters, and more from Cupshe

Draper James

Shop markdowns from Reese Witherspoon's fashion brand Draper James starting at just $9.

Dynamite Clothing

Save an extra 30% on Dynamite Clothing's sale section.

Dyson

Save $220 on select Dyson products: vacuums, air purifiers, hair tools, and more.

Edikted

Save 50-80% sitewide on celeb-favorite brand Edikted.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Shop Fenty Beauty deals starting at just $10.

Frasier Sterling

Save 50% sitewide on jewelry and accessories from Frasier Sterling when you use the promo code XOX50.

Free People

Save on these top-selling styles from Free People.

Gap

Save up to 40% when you shop at Gap and use the promo code YOURS at checkout.

Glamorise

Same 35% on bras, bralettes, lingerie, and more from the Glamorise Presidents' Day Sale.

Good American

Save 50% on bestsellers from Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's brand Good American.

Gymshark

You can save 60% when you shop for activewear at Gymshark.

HSN

Don't miss out on HSN's major discounts across all product categories. 

IT Cosmetics

Don't miss these 50% discounts on top-selling makeup and skincare from IT Cosmetics.

J.Crew

Use the code WEEKEND to save an EXTRA 60% on your purchase.

JBL

Save 70% on JBL devices, no promo code needed.

Kate Spade

Save 30% on top-selling Kate Spade bags, accessories, shoes, jewelry and more when you use the promo code BLOOM.

Kate Spade Surprise

Save up to 75% on Kate Spade styles.

Kohl's

Don't miss these deals, up to 70% off.

Lancome

Save 50% on Lancome skincare, makeup, and fragrances— no promo code needed.

LoveShackFancy

Save 25% on select styles from LoveShackFancy— discount applied at checkout.

Lululemon

Shop these lululemon favorites starting at $9.

Lulus

Save up to 50% on these stylish finds from Lulus.

Madewell

Use the code YESPLEASE to get an extra 20% on the Madewell sale section.

Nike

Save up to 40% on these Nike styles.

Nordstrom

Save 60% on Nordstrom winter essentials for the whole family including finds from UGG, Nike, Free People, and Steve Madden.

Nordstrom Rack

Get up to 65% off Nordstrom Rack clearance styles.

Outdoor Voices

Shop 50% off deals on top-selling styles from Outdoor Voices.

Peace Out

Save 30% sitewide on game-changing Peace Out Skincare products.

PINK

Save 60% off loungewear, activewear, bras, panties, and more from PINK.

QVC

Get major discounts on thousands of items from QVC.

Revolve

Save 70% on styles from your favorite Revolve brands, including Free People, Lovers and Friends, NBD, and Nike.

Reebok

Save 40% sitewide when you shop at Reebok.

Rose Box NYC

Save 20% sitewide on everlasting flower arrangements from Rose Box NYC.

Sam Edelman

Save 70% on top-selling Sam Edelman styles.

Sealy

Save $200 on Sealy mattresses and up to 35% on your purchase. 

Sephora

Get major discounts on Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, KVD Beauty, Urban Decay, and more top brands at Sephora.

SKIMS

Don't miss these major discounts on some of the most popular styles from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.

Steve Madden

Save 80% on over-the-knee boots, combat boots, booties, sandals, and loafers from Steve Madden. Use the code FLASH to save an EXTRA 30% on sale styles.

Target

Don't miss these deals starting at just $5 from Target.

Tarte Cosmetics

Save up to 60% on internet-famous makeup and skincare from Tarte Cosmetics.

Ulta

Don't miss these 50% off deals at Ulta

Vera Bradley

Save 25% on everything from Vera Bradley, including an extra 25% off sale styles.

Wayfair

Save 70% on clearance items. Take $200 off Sealy mattresses. Get a 50% discount on lighting. Save 60% on bedding. Get 50% off mirrors and decor.

