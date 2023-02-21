Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Newborn Son Had Jaundice and Tongue, Cheek and Lip Ties

Watch : Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa REVEAL Baby Boy's Name

Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about her son's health.



Nearly three weeks after she and husband Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first child together—a baby boy named Tristan—the Selling Sunset star shared insight on her breastfeeding journey, explaining that their newborn son had a few medical conditions that were detected in the very early stages.

"Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early on thanks to my incredible lactation specialist and @tonguetietribe, they're literally baby fairies," she wrote in a Feb. 20 Instagram post. "I'm so lucky to have found them for the knowledge & support but it made it very hard for him to latch & suck and it made it so that he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat so his weight was dropping."

(Tongue-tie, also known as ankyloglossia, is a condition present at birth that restricts the tongue's range of motion, which can hinder breastfeeding, according to Mayo Clinic).