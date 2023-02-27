Hayden Panettiere's Family Reveals Jansen Panettiere's Cause of Death

Watch : Hayden Panettiere's Younger Brother Jansen Panettiere Dead at 28

Jansen Panettiere's family is honoring the late actor after his sudden death.

One week after the artist and younger brother of Hayden Panettiere passed away in New York at the age of 28, his loved ones paid tribute to him in a moving message.

"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," Hayden—along with mom Lesley Vogel and dad Skip Panettiere—said in a Feb. 27 statement to E! News. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

Jansen's family also shared details about his cause of death. "Though it offers little solace," they noted, "the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications."

"We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning," the family concluded. "We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."